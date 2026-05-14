Sunset Symphony to Celebrate 250 Years

The Salina Symphony’s “Symphony at Sunset” D-Day Commemoration Concert on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene this year will be a little extra special.

This special evening on Saturday, June 6th, will honor the sacrifices of the D-Day generation and commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. with family activities and food vendors, followed by performances from The Blades at 5:30 p.m. and the 1st Infantry Division Band at 7:00 p.m.

The Salina Symphony takes the stage at 8:30 p.m., featuring patriotic selections and personal favorites of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.