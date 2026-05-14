Sunset Symphony to Celebrate 250 Years

The Salina Symphony’s “Symphony at Sunset” D-Day Commemoration Concert on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene this year will be a little extra special.
This special evening on Saturday, June 6th, will honor the sacrifices of the D-Day generation and commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.
Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. with family activities and food vendors, followed by performances from The Blades at 5:30 p.m. and the 1st Infantry Division Band at 7:00 p.m.
The Salina Symphony takes the stage at 8:30 p.m., featuring patriotic selections and personal favorites of President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
All are invited to bring your lawn chairs, gather your friends and family, and join them for an unforgettable evening of music and remembrance under the Kansas sky.