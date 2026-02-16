Delta Selects KSU Salina For Propel Program

Kansas State University Salina professional pilot program students now have a specialized opportunity for early-career success with Delta Air Lines. K-State Salina has been selected by Delta — one of the largest airline employers in the United States — to participate in the Delta Propel Career Pathway Program , a university-industry partnership that streamlines students’ paths to commercial pilot careers.

K-State Salina is one of 38 Aviation Accreditation Board International , or AABI, accredited universities selected. Once students have completed flight training and are actively instructing as certified flight instructors, or CFIs, they are eligible to apply. If selected, they will receive a conditional job offer to Delta’s wholly owned regional carrier, Endeavor Air , putting them on a guaranteed path toward a career as a Delta pilot.

“This partnership embodies the K-State Salina vision, preparing industry-ready aviation professionals through hands-on education, strong partnerships and a commitment to safety and teamwork,” said Tysen Pina, K-State Salina aviation department head. “We are proud to collaborate with one of the largest airlines in the world to expand meaningful opportunities to our students.”

In addition to training, instruction and travel-document criteria, applicants must also be within 12 months of completing their airline transport pilot, or ATP, certificate. Normally requiring 1,500 flight hours for completion, K-State Salina students are eligible to receive a restricted ATP after completing 1,000 flight hours, thanks to the campus’s AABI accreditation.

This significant time and cost reduction, paired with elite industry partnerships such as the Propel program, allows K-State graduates to secure high-paying aviation careers sooner than ever.