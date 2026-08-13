Daycare Provider Accused of Abuse

A Kansas daycare provider was arrested Thursday in connection with the abuse of an infant and toddler.

According to the Kanas Bureau of Investigation, at approximately 2:45 p.m. agents arrested Tregon J. Guernsey, 28, of Garnett, on a warrant for two counts of abuse of a child, aggravated endangering a child, and two counts of making false information. The Garnett Police Department assisted with the arrest. She was then booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The charges allege that on November 19, 2025, Guernsey severely injured a 5-month-old infant. When investigating the infant’s injuries, agents discovered that on July 17, 2024, Guernsey struck a 4-year-old child. Both children were under her supervision at her daycare when their injuries occurred.

The investigation is ongoing.