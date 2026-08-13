Unattended Children Prompt Arrest

A couple of small children found wandering in a street prompted an arrest.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday at about 8:45 AM, an officer was responding to call when he observed a male and female child in the 700 block of Osage standing in the street. The children were only wearing diapers. There were no adults around the children.

The residence where the children had come from was identified and a parent was identified as Kurt Cibolski (35).

Cibolski was charged with two counts of Child Endangerment and booked into the Saline County Jail.

The children were released to a family member.