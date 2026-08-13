Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

A couple of Salina organizations are among a group of community-based organizations and local and state agencies receiving a portion of $34,587,
Among those receiving funding are:
- Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) – $234,619
- Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) – $1,987,561
The funding supports nonprofit organizations that provide services for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence as well as child abuse and neglect.
“Through these grants, we are providing crucial support to survivors of crime as they heal and move forward with their lives,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It is essential that these nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to make Kansas a stronger and safer state.”
The funding for domestic violence and sexual assault services provides critical funds to domestic violence and sexual assault programs that offer shelter, advocacy, safety planning, outreach, and other support services for victims and survivors, as well as the statewide SafeLine Kansas
The Children’s Advocacy Center grant funds support child-focused programs that bring together law enforcement, child protection services, prosecutors, medical professionals, and victim advocates to investigate and respond to child abuse. Grant funding is used to recruit and train staff to conduct child-sensitive forensic interviews, provide advocacy for child victims and their non-offending caregivers, and coordinate multidisciplinary teams to improve outcomes and strengthen services across systems.
Funding for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) supports local CASA programs that recruit, train, and supervise volunteers who advocate in court for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Grant funding supports staff and volunteer training to help ensure judges have the information needed to make informed decisions in the best interests of each child.
The 2027 grant awardees are below:
|
2027 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards
|
County
|
Organization Name
|
Grant Award
|
Allen
|
Hope Unlimited
|
$832,978
|
Barton
|
Family Crisis Center, Inc.
|
$835,570
|
Butler
|
Family Life Center
|
$362,127
|
Crawford
|
Safehouse Crisis Center
|
$857,502
|
Douglas
|
The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center
|
$581,204
|
Douglas
|
The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|
$1,129,055
|
Ellis
|
Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|
$1,247,375
|
Finney
|
Family Crisis Services
|
$569,618
|
Ford
|
Crisis Center of Dodge City
|
$248,947
|
Harvey
|
Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|
$1,391,630
|
Johnson
|
SAFEHOME
|
$1,647,686
|
Leavenworth
|
Alliance Against Family Violence
|
$503,250
|
Lyon
|
SOS
|
$852,902
|
Reno
|
BrightHouse
|
$669,913
|
Riley
|
Crisis Center
|
$2,074,142
|
Saline
|
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|
$1,987,561
|
Sedgwick
|
Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|
$989,768
|
Sedgwick
|
StepStone
|
$724,904
|
Sedgwick
|
Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|
$1,329,865
|
Sedgwick
|
Wichita Family Crisis Center
|
$1,381,326
|
Seward
|
Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|
$782,413
|
Shawnee
|
Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence
|
$1,017,074
|
Shawnee
|
YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|
$899,196
|
Wyandotte
|
Friends of Yates
|
$1,941,753
|
Wyandotte
|
Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|
$1,626,617
|
|
TOTAL
|
$26,484,376
|
2027 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards
|
County
|
Organization Name
|
Grant Award
|
Allen
|
Hope Unlimited
|
$252,110
|
Barton
|
Family Crisis Center
|
$352,783
|
Butler
|
Sunlight Children’s Services
|
$510,870
|
Cloud
|
North Central Kansas CASA
|
$91,490
|
Crawford
|
Children’s Advocacy Center
|
$193,928
|
Douglas
|
Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas County
|
$148,212
|
Ford
|
Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
|
$117,949
|
Franklin
|
Ad Astra Advocacy Center
|
$253,529
|
Harvey
|
Heart to Heart
|
$218,596
|
Johnson
|
Sunflower House
|
$670,386
|
Leavenworth
|
First Judicial District CASA Association
|
$312,760
|
Lyon
|
SOS
|
$90,817
|
Reno
|
Horizons Mental Health Center
|
$268,760
|
Rice
|
Rice County Child Advocacy Center
|
$299,253
|
Riley
|
Sunflower Children’s Collective
|
$262,730
|
Saline
|
Child Advocacy and Parenting Services
|
$161,248
|
Scott
|
Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|
$794,293
|
Sedgwick
|
Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County
|
$1,247,271
|
Sedgwick
|
Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas
|
$361,017
|
Shawnee
|
LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
|
$220,646
|
|
TOTAL
|
$6,828,648
|
2027 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards
|
County
|
Organization Name
|
Grant Award
|
Allen
|
CASA of the 31st Judicial District
|
$22,074
|
Barton
|
Central Kansas CASA
|
$24,974
|
Bourbon
|
Bourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District
|
$23,839
|
Butler
|
Tri-County CASA
|
$58,011
|
Cloud
|
North Central Kansas CASA
|
$29,898
|
Cowley
|
CASA of Cowley County
|
$19,415
|
Douglas
|
Douglas County CASA
|
$58,139
|
Ellis
|
CASA of the High Plains
|
$16,668
|
Finney
|
Spirit of the Plains CASA
|
$52,767
|
Franklin
|
CASA of the 4th Judicial District
|
$16,682
|
Geary
|
CASA of the 8th Judicial District
|
$48,675
|
Harvey
|
CASA: A Voice for Children
|
$58,216
|
Johnson
|
CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
|
$243,492
|
Leavenworth
|
First Judicial District CASA Association
|
$57,824
|
Lyon
|
SOS, CASA of the Flint Hills
|
$61,529
|
Riley
|
Sunflower Children’s Collective
|
$116,874
|
Saline
|
Child Advocacy and Parenting Services
|
$73,371
|
Sedgwick
|
Roots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County
|
$117,879
|
Shawnee
|
CASA of Shawnee County
|
$34,435
|
Shawnee
|
Kansas CASA Association
|
$140,000
|
|
TOTAL
|
$1,274,762