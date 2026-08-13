Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

By Todd Pittenger August 13, 2026

A couple of Salina organizations are among a group of community-based organizations and local and state agencies receiving a portion of $34,587,786 in state grants to strengthen and maintain services for adult and child victims and survivors of crime.

Among those receiving funding are:

  • Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) – $234,619
  • Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) – $1,987,561

The funding supports nonprofit organizations that provide services for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence as well as child abuse and neglect.

“Through these grants, we are providing crucial support to survivors of crime as they heal and move forward with their lives,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It is essential that these nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to make Kansas a stronger and safer state.”

The funding for domestic violence and sexual assault services provides critical funds to domestic violence and sexual assault programs that offer shelter, advocacy, safety planning, outreach, and other support services for victims and survivors, as well as the statewide SafeLine Kansas crisis line. In addition, state funding supports training for community-based direct service providers to strengthen services for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The Children’s Advocacy Center grant funds support child-focused programs that bring together law enforcement, child protection services, prosecutors, medical professionals, and victim advocates to investigate and respond to child abuse. Grant funding is used to recruit and train staff to conduct child-sensitive forensic interviews, provide advocacy for child victims and their non-offending caregivers, and coordinate multidisciplinary teams to improve outcomes and strengthen services across systems.

Funding for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) supports local CASA programs that recruit, train, and supervise volunteers who advocate in court for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Grant funding supports staff and volunteer training to help ensure judges have the information needed to make informed decisions in the best interests of each child.

The 2027 grant awardees are below:

2027 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

Hope Unlimited

$832,978

Barton

Family Crisis Center, Inc.

$835,570

Butler

Family Life Center

$362,127

Crawford

Safehouse Crisis Center

$857,502

Douglas

The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center

$581,204

Douglas

The Willow Domestic Violence Center

$1,129,055

Ellis

Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services

$1,247,375

Finney

Family Crisis Services

$569,618

Ford

Crisis Center of Dodge City

$248,947

Harvey

Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force

$1,391,630

Johnson

SAFEHOME

$1,647,686

Leavenworth

Alliance Against Family Violence

$503,250

Lyon

SOS

$852,902

Reno

BrightHouse

$669,913

Riley

Crisis Center

$2,074,142

Saline

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

$1,987,561

Sedgwick

Catholic Charities, Harbor House

$989,768

Sedgwick

StepStone

$724,904

Sedgwick

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center

$1,329,865

Sedgwick

Wichita Family Crisis Center

$1,381,326

Seward

Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services

$782,413

Shawnee

Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence

$1,017,074

Shawnee

YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment

$899,196

Wyandotte

Friends of Yates

$1,941,753

Wyandotte

Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault

$1,626,617

TOTAL

$26,484,376 

2027 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

Hope Unlimited

$252,110

Barton

Family Crisis Center

$352,783

Butler

Sunlight Children’s Services

$510,870

Cloud

North Central Kansas CASA

$91,490

Crawford

Children’s Advocacy Center

$193,928

Douglas

Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas County

$148,212

Ford

Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center

$117,949

Franklin

Ad Astra Advocacy Center

$253,529

Harvey

Heart to Heart

$218,596

Johnson

Sunflower House

$670,386

Leavenworth

First Judicial District CASA Association

$312,760

Lyon

SOS

$90,817

Reno

Horizons Mental Health Center

$268,760

Rice

Rice County Child Advocacy Center

$299,253

Riley

Sunflower Children’s Collective

$262,730

Saline

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services

$161,248

Scott

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center

$794,293

Sedgwick

Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County

$1,247,271

Sedgwick

Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas

$361,017

Shawnee

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center

$220,646

TOTAL

$6,828,648 

2027 Court Appointed Special Advocate Programs Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

CASA of the 31st Judicial District

$22,074

Barton

Central Kansas CASA

$24,974

Bourbon

Bourbon County CASA of the 6th Judicial District

$23,839

Butler

Tri-County CASA

$58,011

Cloud

North Central Kansas CASA

$29,898

Cowley

CASA of Cowley County

$19,415

Douglas

Douglas County CASA

$58,139

Ellis

CASA of the High Plains

$16,668

Finney

Spirit of the Plains CASA

$52,767

Franklin

CASA of the 4th Judicial District

$16,682

Geary

CASA of the 8th Judicial District

$48,675

Harvey

CASA: A Voice for Children

$58,216

Johnson

CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties

$243,492

Leavenworth

First Judicial District CASA Association

$57,824

Lyon

SOS, CASA of the Flint Hills

$61,529

Riley

Sunflower Children’s Collective

$116,874

Saline

Child Advocacy and Parenting Services

$73,371

Sedgwick

Roots and Wings, CASA of Sedgwick County

$117,879

Shawnee

CASA of Shawnee County

$34,435

Shawnee

Kansas CASA Association

$140,000

TOTAL

$1,274,762 