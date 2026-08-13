Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

A couple of Salina organizations are among a group of community-based organizations and local and state agencies receiving a portion of $34,587, 786 in state grants to strengthen and maintain services for adult and child victims and survivors of crime.

Among those receiving funding are:

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) – $234,619

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) – $1,987,561

The funding supports nonprofit organizations that provide services for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence as well as child abuse and neglect.

“Through these grants, we are providing crucial support to survivors of crime as they heal and move forward with their lives,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “It is essential that these nonprofit organizations have the resources they need to make Kansas a stronger and safer state.”

The funding for domestic violence and sexual assault services provides critical funds to domestic violence and sexual assault programs that offer shelter, advocacy, safety planning, outreach, and other support services for victims and survivors, as well as the statewide SafeLine Kansas crisis line. In addition, state funding supports training for community-based direct service providers to strengthen services for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The Children’s Advocacy Center grant funds support child-focused programs that bring together law enforcement, child protection services, prosecutors, medical professionals, and victim advocates to investigate and respond to child abuse. Grant funding is used to recruit and train staff to conduct child-sensitive forensic interviews, provide advocacy for child victims and their non-offending caregivers, and coordinate multidisciplinary teams to improve outcomes and strengthen services across systems.

Funding for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) supports local CASA programs that recruit, train, and supervise volunteers who advocate in court for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Grant funding supports staff and volunteer training to help ensure judges have the information needed to make informed decisions in the best interests of each child.

The 2027 grant awardees are below:

2027 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $832,978 Barton Family Crisis Center, Inc. $835,570 Butler Family Life Center $362,127 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $857,502 Douglas The Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center $581,204 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $1,129,055 Ellis Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $1,247,375 Finney Family Crisis Services $569,618 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $248,947 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $1,391,630 Johnson SAFEHOME $1,647,686 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $503,250 Lyon SOS $852,902 Reno BrightHouse $669,913 Riley Crisis Center $2,074,142 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $1,987,561 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $989,768 Sedgwick StepStone $724,904 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $1,329,865 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $1,381,326 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $782,413 Shawnee Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence $1,017,074 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $899,196 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $1,941,753 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $1,626,617 TOTAL $26,484,376

2027 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Awards County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $252,110 Barton Family Crisis Center $352,783 Butler Sunlight Children’s Services $510,870 Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $91,490 Crawford Children’s Advocacy Center $193,928 Douglas Children’s Advocacy Center of Douglas County $148,212 Ford Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $117,949 Franklin Ad Astra Advocacy Center $253,529 Harvey Heart to Heart $218,596 Johnson Sunflower House $670,386 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $312,760 Lyon SOS $90,817 Reno Horizons Mental Health Center $268,760 Rice Rice County Child Advocacy Center $299,253 Riley Sunflower Children’s Collective $262,730 Saline Child Advocacy and Parenting Services $161,248 Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $794,293 Sedgwick Child Advocacy Center of Sedgwick County $1,247,271 Sedgwick Children’s Advocacy Centers of Kansas $361,017 Shawnee LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center $220,646 TOTAL $6,828,648