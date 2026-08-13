Historic Heatwave Revisited

Thursday is the 90 year anniversary of the hottest day ever in Salina, amidst the most intense heatwave ever.

According to the National Weather Service, on August 13, 1936 the temperate hit a blistering 118 degrees.

Five consecutive days in 1936 set records. They include:

August 11 – Record 114 – 1936

August 12 – Record 117 – 1936

August 13 – Record 118 – 1936

August 14 – Record – 111 – 1936

August 15 – Record 112 – 1936

August 16 – Record 111 – 1936

Four other days in 1936 also set records. They include:

August 18 – Record 110 – 1936

August 23 – Record 108 – 1936

August 24 – Record 111 – 1936

August 25 – Record 113 – 1936

Though not record setting, Salina is in the middle of a similar dangerous heat wave. The temperature has topped 100 degrees daily dating back to Saturday. The high temperatures include:

Saturday August 8 – 101

Sunday August 9 – 110

Monday August 10 – 106

Tuesday August 11- 108

Wednesday August 12 – 109

The 100 degree heat is expected to continue through Saturday.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for much of the state, including all of Central Kansas, through Friday night.

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car. Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.