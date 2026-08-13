Historic Heatwave Revisited

Thursday is the 90 year anniversary of the hottest day ever in Salina, amidst the most intense heatwave ever.
According to the National Weather Service, on August 13, 1936 the temperate hit a blistering 118 degrees.
Five consecutive days in 1936 set records. They include:
- August 11 – Record 114 – 1936
- August 12 – Record 117 – 1936
- August 13 – Record 118 – 1936
- August 14 – Record – 111 – 1936
- August 15 – Record 112 – 1936
- August 16 – Record 111 – 1936
Four other days in 1936 also set records. They include:
- August 18 – Record 110 – 1936
- August 23 – Record 108 – 1936
- August 24 – Record 111 – 1936
- August 25 – Record 113 – 1936
Though not record setting, Salina is in the middle of a similar dangerous heat wave. The temperature has topped 100 degrees daily dating back to Saturday. The high temperatures include:
- Saturday August 8 – 101
- Sunday August 9 – 110
- Monday August 10 – 106
- Tuesday August 11- 108
- Wednesday August 12 – 109
The 100 degree heat is expected to continue through Saturday.
An extreme heat warning is in effect for much of the state, including all of Central Kansas, through Friday night.
Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car. Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.