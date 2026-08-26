Coyotes Add Strength in Numbers to Take Next Step

Pictured- Kansas Wesleyan Head Football Coach Matt Middleton

Matt Middleton’s debut season as Kansas Wesleyan football coach was both an eye-opener and a learning experience.

The biggest lesson? There is no substitute for strength in numbers.

“The tough part for us was we got bit big time with season-ending injuries,” said Middleton, who despite a laundry list of ailments still led the Coyotes to a respectable 7-4 record and a tie for second in the Kansas Conference’s loaded Gene Bissell Division at 3-2.

“One thing I realize is you can have some good players in a one-deep, but you better have quality depth.”

“And that’s not a knock on anybody, but I didn’t feel like we had enough depth. So, that’s been our thing. What we’ve really tried to go fix this year is to have more quality depth.”

To that end, Middleton spent the offseason scouring the transfer market in search not only of depth, but also of enough front-line talent for the Coyotes to hold their own in a league with four teams ranked in the NAIA preseason top 25, including three in the Bissell Division.

The Coyotes were picked fourth in the Bissell Division by both coaches and media. McPherson edged Friends for first in the coaches’ poll, with Friends getting the nod from the media, followed by Southwestern, KWU, Saint Mary and Sterling. Friends tied for ninth in the NAIA rankings, with McPherson at No. 21 and Southwestern at No. 22, while Dr. Ted Kessinger Division favorite Evangel was No. 19.

Wesleyan plays all six Kessinger teams to start the season before closing out with the five from their own division. But Middleton certainly isn’t looking ahead.

“The crazy part is this conference from top to bottom is extremely competitive,” he said. “I tell people all the time, most people want to talk about the division, but in our division, you’d better be playing well the rest of the year because if you don’t win the division outright, if you have any shot at an at-large bid, you better have played well early.”

After facing Kessinger No. 2 pick Ottawa to start the season, the Coyotes play host to rival Bethany in their home opener on Sept. 5. They had a controlled scrimmage against Hastings last Saturday, in which Middleton hoped to solidify his depth chart.

The biggest position battle throughout the preseason has been quarterback, where three transfers are auditioning to replace departed senior Henry Austad. Senior Caleb Deal from Northwestern Oklahoma State and graduate transfer Wyatt Oak from Southwest Minnesota State appear to hold a slight edge over sophomore Alec Jackson (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M), but it could end up a game day decision.

“The good part is we’ve had three transfers come in, and it’s been an absolute battle,” Middleton said. “It’s been really good football, and I would think people at our level would absolutely love to have a room like we have.”

“All three of them are good passers and good with their feet, which is what has made this such a tight battle. But the tough part right now is that nobody is taking the job.”

Running back also is shaping to be a battle as well. There are big shoes to fill after senior D’Heaven Domena stepped in last year for injured All-American Luke Armstrong and rushed for 1,388 yards.

The top two candidates Harding University graduate transfer Sam Mitchum and redshirt freshman Tyson Johnson, who Middleton called “pretty special.”

“It’s probably going to be a three-headed monster type deal,” Middleton said. “We’ll play by committee, which we need to in the type of system that we play.”

While Middleton prefers a strong running game, KWU was equally adept throwing the ball last year, averaging 192.8 yards per game on the ground and 205.1 through the air.

“We want to run the ball, but we want to take what the defense gives us,” Middleton said. “If we’ve got to throw it 60 times, we’ll do that.”

“I’m not married to one or the other, but I want to be as balanced as I possibly can. People think balance is run/pass, but balance is touches for me. You’ve got to be able to do both.”

The Coyotes return a proven receiver in sophomore Will Wilcox, who was second on the team with 35 catches for 480 yards despite missing the last five game with a knee injury. Transfer Max Wilson, returning junior Alexander Elam and redshirt freshman Kyler Brown also are in the mix, while seniors Mason Ross and David Sheffer both are back at tight end.

Wesleyan also returns three starters on the offensive line in Jacob McCaskill, Samuel Lanza Ruffino and Juan Luna, to go with a handful of transfers.

Defensively, the Coyotes welcome back junior lineman Diego Davis, who moves from end to nose tackle after his sophomore season was cut short by injury. Senior Callum Armstrong returns at an end, while Myles Elam and Gavin Skerik anchor the linebacking corps. Safeties Taylor Collins, Kamajay Else and Rob Rezex are the veterans in the secondary.

“We’re athletic on that side, and we feel good about the guys we brought in, sprinkled in with our returners,” said Middleton, who singled out the defensive line as the team’s most improved unit. “I think we’re blessed with enough athleticism to run around a little bit, so I’m looking forward to seeing those guys get after it.”

“We were decent last year, but we want to pressure people more. We want to be aggressive with a lot of simulated pressure.”

With the opener just days away but a full season under his belt, Middleton already feels better prepared for what lies ahead.

“A year ago, I didn’t know what I was getting into, whereas now, I kind of have an idea of what the league is and what we need to do to get in the top of the league,” he said. “I don’t think we’re there yet, or close quite yet, but we know what we’re chasing, so I think we’ve handled some roster situations to hopefully help us be a little bit more competitive.”

KANSAS WESLEYAN FOOTBALL 2026 SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 — at Ottawa

Sept. 5 — Bethany

Sept. 12 — at Avila

Sept. 19 — Bethel

Sept. 26 — at Tabor

Oct. 3 — Evangel

Oct. 17 — Saint Mary

Oct. 24 — at Sterling

Oct. 31 — Friends

Nov. 7 — at McPherson

Nov. 14 — at Southwestern