Cowtown Santa Express Taking Reservations

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has announced the schedule for its traditional holiday season train, the Cowtown Santa Express. The train will begin its 2024 run on Friday, November 29, and maintain a Thursday through Sunday schedule each weekend through December.

According to the organization, the Express will once again be decked in interior and exterior lights, with special lighting on the Rock Island Depot and the adjoining area around the building.

A&SV President and General Manager Ross Boelling said decorating crews will begin working in mid-November to have the train and depot grounds ready for the Express’ November 29 premier.

The A&SV is adding another car to the Express to accommodate more passengers. The “Eveland Creek” car from the former Kansas Belle dinner train that was moved from Baldwin City to Abilene in September will be added to increase the passenger count for each run of the Express.

Boelling said that passengers will be required to purchase entire tables of four in the “Eveland Creek” and the “Chicago” cars, while individual tickets can be purchased in the “Enterprise” car.

The Express drew over 3,000 passengers last year.

“We sold most of our tickets by December 7,” Boelling said, “so people need to get their tickets purchased early.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their 2024 Kansas debut on the Express. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served, and a special narration will be provided by Dickinson County native Dave Lewis of Manhattan.

Trains will run at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Sunday evenings, and 3:30, 5:30 an 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays through December 22, with a special pre-Christmas train on Monday, December 23 at 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the A&SV website, asvrr.org.