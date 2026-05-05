Ell-Saline Cardinals Baseball Lose A Pair to Hutch Trinity Behind Stellar Pitching From the Celtics

Picture courtesy of Diane Dowell

GAME 1 (7 innings):

HUTCH TRINITY 10

ELL-SALINE 3

Ell-Saline Cardinals baseball were back in action Tuesday night as they welcomed the Hutch Trinity Celtics to Brookville. The Cardinals coming off a split with Bennington last Friday came into the matchup with a 8-12 record. Hutch Trinity boasts a 13-3 season record as they entered Tuesdays game.

Junior Julian Roche was on the mound for the Cardinals, as senior ace Drew Dechant got the start for the Celtics in game 1. Dechant just surpassed 300 career strikeouts last Friday and has just a 1.10 ERA with 85 strikeouts on the season. He would finished the game with 9 strikeouts making his total 94 K’s on the season.

The Celtics used a lead off single by Kaid McElgunn who later came around to score as Hutch Trinity took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st.

With the 1-0 lead Dechant went to work for the Celtics retiring the next 9 Cardinals hitters with 8 of them coming by the way of strikeout.

Hutch Trinity bats got going in the 3rd and 4th inning as they plated 5 and took a 6-0 into the 6th inning.

Sophomore JT Moye doubled to start the bottom of the 6th for the Cardinals and later came into score on Julian Roche’s double and it was 6-1. The Cardinals added one more run in the inning and it was a tight 6-2 game.

In the top of the 7th inning a pair of Cardinal errors led to 4 more runs for Celtics as they led 10-2.

Ell-Saline was able to add one more run in the bottom of the 7th but still fell in game one 10-3

JT Moye was the City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game as he went 2-4 with 2 doubles and a run scored.

GAME 2 (6 innings):

HUTCH TRINITY 11

ELL-SALINE 1

In game 2, Quinten Ernzen got the start for Ell-Saline and Sam Vogel took the hill for the Celtics.

It was 3-1 after the first inning as the Celtics were able to add runs in every inning to end the game after 6 innings 11-1

Ell-Saline is back in action Friday night as they are back at home to take on the Sedgwick Cardinals.