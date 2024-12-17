Cowboys Maintain Dominance over Clay Center

Pictured is Weston Rock, Picture courtesy of Brad Anderson

CLAY CENTER 55 ABILENE COWGIRLS 37

ABILENE: The #4 Clay Center Lady Tigers pulled away in the 2nd half in their victory over Abilene Tuesday night. Clay Center outscored Abilene 35-22 over the final two quarters on their way to their 4th victory of the season. With the win, Clay Center improved to 4-0, 2-0 on the season. The victory was the 12th straight in the series for Clay Center over their rival, dating back to 2019.

Sophomore, Lily Edwards led the Lady Tigers with a game-high 19 points. She scored 13 of those points in the 3rd quarter, a quarter in which the Lady Tigers outscored the Cowgirls 17-7. In all, Clay Center had three players in double-figures. Senior, Raegann McDonald finished with 17 points and Senior, Ayla Johnson totaled 10 points. Edwards, McDonald and Johnson are all returning starters for the experienced Lady Tigers.

Abilene was led for the fourth straight game by Freshman, Tessa Herrman, she scored a career-high 15 points. Sophomore, Kit Barbierri, also finished with a career high as she totaled 10 points in the loss. They were both the City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗚𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 9 15 22 37 (0-4, 0-1)

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 8 20 37 55 (4-0, 2-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tessa Herrman 15, Kit Barbierri 10, Renatta Heintz 9, MaKenna Stover

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿: Lily Edwards 19, Raegann McDonald 17, Ayla Johnson 10, Janae Crimmins 5, Miley McGee 3, Raimee Lipker 1

ABILENE COWBOYS 61 CLAY CENTER 53

ABILENE: The Abilene Cowboys continued their mastery over the Clay Center Tigers Tuesday night. Abilene, with the win, handed their rival their 28th straight loss in the series, dating back to 2010. Clay Center led at halftime 36-32 but only managed 3 points in the 3rd quarter. The Cowboys outscored the Tigers 29-17 in the 2nd half.

#7 Abilene improved to 3-1, 1-0 with the victory. The Cowboys had four players in double-figures in the victory. Abilene was led by Senior, Tyler Holloway, who finished with a game-high 17 points. Junior, Taygen Funston, totaled a career-high 14 points in the win. He was the City Plumbing Heating and Cooling Player of the Game. Abilene also got double-figures from Senior, Ian Crump 14 points and Senior, Weston Rock 10 points.

Clay Center with the loss suffered their first setback of the season and their record fell to 3-1, 1-1. They were led by Seniors, Anthony Davies and Isaac Berggren, who both finished with 13 points. Owen Craig also reached double-figures with 10 points.

Abilene will travel to Wamego on Friday, while Clay Center will host Chapman. Wamego swept Chapman Tuesday night.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗼𝘆𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 18 32 44 61 (3-1, 1-0)

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 16 36 39 53 (3-1, 1-1)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: Tyler Holloway 17, Taygen Funston 14, Ian Crump 12, Weston Rock 10, Jaxson Cuba 4, Jackson Green 2, Levi Evans 2

𝗖𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿: Anthony Davies 13, Isaac Berggren 13, Owen Craig 10, Jace Weller 8, Brett Hoffman 7, Weston Hammond 2