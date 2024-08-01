Country Stars to Perform “Live From the Lot”

A trio of country stars are coming to Salina this fall to perform “Live From the Lot”. Josh Ross, Tyler Braden, and Jay Allen will perform on September 29th as part of Long McArthur’s “Live From the Lot” concert series.

Jay Allen has been featured on NBC’s The Voice among other things. He was selected as The Highway Find on Sirius XM with his song “Sounds Good To Me”, won the 2022 Country Now Awards as Favorite Competition Contestant, and was recognized as one of Music Mayhem Magazine’s 2023 Artists to Watch. He’s also known for his philanthropic work, spurred on by his mother’s passing from Alzheimer’s in 2019. Jay has raised over $160 million to help fight the disease.

Tyler Braden began crafting his sound as a teenager in Slapout, AL, where he demonstrated his mettle playing four-hour cover sets. He continued to perform between shifts as a firefighter in both Montgomery and Nashville; a set at the homegrown Whiskey Jam concert series in January 2017 paved his path to today. His Warner Music Nashville EP, Neon Grave, combines deep-rooted country tradition with the rollicking, high-energy instincts of a born rock ‘n’ roller. The project’s flagship single, “Try Losing One,” hit No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown. Braden kicked off 2024 with the viral track “Devil You Know” which attracted 10+ MILLION views across social media in just two weeks. With 260 million streams to his name, Braden is now taking stages world-round. His growing list of tour credits includes Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Brantley Gilbert, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Josh Ross is one of Nashville’s most promising singer-songwriter-performers. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark, mellow blast of modern country rock with a warm vocal rasp, heart-on-his-sleeve writing and addictive hooks that respect no borders – genre or otherwise. Pulling influence everywhere from Guns N’ Roses and Metallica to country-rock outlaw Steve Earle, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of Platinum-certified Top 5 Canadian country radio hits. His dusky power ballad “Trouble” rose to #1 in Canada, leading Ross to a CCMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year win. Now breaking through in the US, the rising star has tallied more than 300 million career streams and been hailed as an Artist to Watch by Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, MusicRow, the Grand Ole Opry and more. Touring alongside hard-rocking superstars like Nickelback, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert and Bailey Zimmerman, he has already headlined his own sold-out run and will embark on his first US headline tour later this summer. Ross released his new EP Complicated on March 29, co-writing seven of the project’s eight tracks. With thundering drums meeting steel guitars and the melodies of heartland pop, tracks like his current chart-climber “Single Again” show off Ross’ rich, edgy vocal set to a barroom anthem. Complicated arrives just five years after Ross arrived in Nashville, proving there’s much more to come from this next-generation talent who’s anything but standard.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, but there is a special presale on Thursday. Listeners can logon to longmcarthur.com, click on the live from the lot logo, and enter Y937 to get $3 off a general admission ticket.