Corn Commissioners Elected

The Kansas Corn Commission welcomes two new commissioners and one returning commissioners upon completion of the Kansas commodity commission elections for the Northeast, East Central and Southeast districts. Northeast District Corn Commissioner Griff Howard, Hiawatha, was reelected to the commission. This is Howard’s second term on the commission. J.D. Hanna, Silver Lake was elected to represent growers in the East Central District. Hanna also serves as president of the Kansas Corn Growers Association (KCGA). Chad Epler, Columbus, was elected to represent growers in the Southeast District. Epler previously served on the KCGA board of directors.

Hanna fills the position vacated by Krystale Neitzel, Lawrence. Epler fills the position vacated by Randy Small, Neodesha.

The commodity commissioners are elected by growers in their districts in elections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Elections for the grain sorghum, soybean, sunflower and wheat commissions were also held. Learn more about the commodity commission elections on the KDA website here. www.agriculture.ks.gov/CommodityCommissions.

The Kansas Corn Commission determines how the one-cent-per-bushel corn checkoff funds are invested in areas of market development, education, promotion and research. Learn about the Kansas Corn Commission and other Kansas Corn efforts at ksgrains.com.