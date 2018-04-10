Copper Thieves Hit Old Stuckey’s

An empty convenience store and former gas station was ransacked recently by copper thieves.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News, the owner of the vacant Stuckey’s store near Bridgeport on South Old 81-Highway contacted authorities after discovering someone had broken into the building and destroyed numerous cooling units while removing the copper.

Deputies say sometime between March 25 and April 8, someone damaged freezer units, plumbing and electrical breaker boxes to steal the copper tubing.

Loss and damage is estimated at over $33,500.