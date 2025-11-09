Consumer Trends Forum To Focus On Beef Demand Drivers

Three respected industry experts will tackle what’s driving beef demand in the minds—and diets—of shoppers during the Consumer Trends Forum at the KLA Convention & Expo, November 19-21 in Manhattan.

Shalene McNeill, NCBA executive director of nutrition science, health and wellness, will share how nutrition research continues to reinforce beef’s place in a healthy diet. Kansas State University meat scientist Travis O’Quinn will dive into the science of marbling and why flavor keeps customers coming back for beef. Ted Schroeder, K-State agricultural economist, will discuss how consumer perceptions about the beef industry impact their buying habits. The forum is hosted by the Kansas Beef Council and sponsored by the Kansas Soybean Commission.

To view a full schedule for the convention or to register, click here. Both online and printable options are available for registration.

Rooms for the convention can be reserved at the Holiday Inn Express at (785) 320-7454, Bluemont Hotel at (785) 473-7091, Courtyard Manhattan-Aggieville at (785) 587-1972 and the Fairfield Inn at (785) 539-2400. To book rooms online, go to the location on the KLA website mentioned above. The Hilton Garden Inn, convention headquarters, is sold out.