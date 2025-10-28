Conferences to Help Farmers Navigate Tough Economy

With Kansas farmers facing rising financial pressures, Kansas State University is hosting a series of Agricultural Profitability Conferences across the state, beginning in December and continuing through early February.

The conferences, Making ‘Cents’ of a Shifting Ag Economy, are organized by K-State’s Department of Agricultural Economics, offering insights into economic trends, farm policy, land values and strategies to maintain profitability during difficult times.

“The goal of this is to help crop producers deal with the struggling economy,” said department head Allen Featherstone. “In 2021, only 4.4% of Kansas farmers had a negative net farm income. But in 2024, that number jumped to 28.5%. Many producers are feeling the strain.”

Featherstone said federal government payments helped soften the blow in 2024, noting that $10 billion was distributed nationwide to support the farm economy.

“There’s talk of a $15 billion payment this fall,” Featherstone said. “If that occurs, it’s important for farmers to think through how they would invest that money to prepare for what could be a difficult 2026 and 2027.”

The conferences will focus on preparing farmers to navigate economic downturns, manage input costs, and take advantage of new opportunities.

“We want to help producers think through what they can do now to position themselves for when profitability improves,” Featherstone said.

K-State farm economist Robin Reid, one of the conference presenters, said this year’s topics include updates on agricultural policy, farm bill changes, and land values. Reid will be joined by Jenny Ifft, professor and Flinchbaugh Agricultural Policy Chair at K-State, to discuss provisions in the recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

“A lot of the elements we typically think of in a farm bill were in that act — enhancements to crop insurance, Agricultural Risk Coverage, Price Loss Coverage, and more,” Reid said. “While the changes are smaller in scope than past farm bills, they will be very beneficial to farmers.”

Reid added that the conferences will also discuss stress and mental health, as well as farm succession and retirement planning.

“There’s a generation of baby boomer farmers out there who may be thinking: ‘Do I want to go through a couple more years of low commodity prices?’” Reid said. “This may be the time to bring in the next generation and teach them how to manage through a down economy.”

She emphasized that despite the challenges, there are still opportunities for farmers.

“There will be marketing opportunities ahead, or possibilities to try new crops or diversifying operations. We don’t want these events to feel like it’s all doom and gloom,” she said. “We are promoting these as profitability conferences, and that’s our focus.”

Each event will include time for open discussion, giving attendees a chance to ask questions and share experiences with fellow producers and experts.

“Interaction during difficult times is important,” Featherstone said. “It helps farmers understand they’re not alone and that others have weathered downturns before.”

Reid noted that conference panels will include K-State economists, Farm Service Agency personnel and others who can provide practical advice.

K-State livestock economist Glynn Tonsor will speak at the Burlington event, focusing on the beef economy, which is a key part of that region’s agricultural landscape.

An online version of the conference will also be made available following the in-person events. Details will be announced at a later date.

The schedule of conferences includes:



Registration costs vary by location. For more details or updates, visit the AgManager website at https://agmanager.info/profitability.