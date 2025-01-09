Community Opioid Listening Sessions Planned

These listening sessions aim to gather valuable insights and experiences from residents to better understand the impact of the opioid crisis on our community. The information collected will be instrumental in shaping future prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in Saline County. “We believe that community input is vital in addressing the opioid crisis effectively,” said Meagan Rico, Chair of the Saline County Opioid Task Force. “These listening sessions provide an opportunity for residents to share their perspectives and help us develop targeted strategies to combat this public health issue.” The Saline County Opioid Task Force is committed to empowering our community to fight the opioid crisis through education, understanding, and action. By participating in these sessions, community members can play a crucial role in shaping the future of opioid prevention and response efforts in our county. All residents, regardless of their experience with opioids, are encouraged to attend. Your voice matters in this important community initiative. For more information about the Saline County Opioid Task Force or the upcoming listening sessions, please contact Meagan at the Saline County Health Department at 785.833.7330 or [email protected].