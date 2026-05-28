“Community Marketplace Live” Coming

Formerly called the “Community Market Expo”, it’s now the “Community Marketplace Live” and it’s coming back to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to the venue, dozens of vendors will setup for two big days, Friday, July 24th, and Saturday, July 25th, from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Think Marketplace online, but there are no scammers to deal with, and it’s all there for you to see live.

For two full days the Great Plains Manufacturing Hall will turn into a massive community marketplace shopping experience packed with unique finds, local businesses, handmade creations, boutique-style booths, collectibles, custom goods, trending items, and unexpected treasures you didn’t even know you needed until you saw them. It’s the kind of event where you walk in “just to look” and leave carrying bags.

Admission is $1 at the door for ages 13 and up, while kids 12 and under are admitted free.

If you are interested in Interested in selling what you’ve got, growing your business, clearing inventory, showcasing your creations, or getting your name in front of people, booth spaces are available now for only $35 per 10’x10’ space, with additional booth spots available for just $25. Space is limited, so early registration is strongly encouraged.

More information and vendor registration details are available at tonyspizzaeventscenter.com or call 785-826-7200.