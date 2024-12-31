Community Health Investment Program Awards $518,108 in 2024

The Salina Regional Health Foundation’s Community Health Investment Program (CHIP) awarded 20 grants in 2024 totaling $518,108. Funding for CHIP primarily comes from Salina Regional Health Center, which tithes a percentage of its operating margin each year to the Salina Regional Health Foundation.

According to the organization, since the inception of CHIP in 1995, more than $16.79 million in grants have been awarded to local community organizations. Funding priorities for CHIP primarily focus on children’s health, childhood obesity, mental health, substance abuse, aging populations, heart disease and stroke. Applications for CHIP are accepted three times a year. Application deadlines for 2025 are January 10, April 18 and August 15. Applications for grant funding can be downloaded online at https://www.srhealthfoundation.com/community-outreach/.

Grants in 2024 included: