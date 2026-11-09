COLLEGE – MIAA Winter Week 3 Recap

The 2026-27 winter season has begun for some teams in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association, while others are still in preparation mode, but all teams will have begun their winter seasons by the end of this week.

Here is a look at what each MIAA winter team has done this past week or when they are scheduled to begin the season:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion basketball team opens the season on Monday at Arkansas Tech. … The Lion men’s basketball team will open their season on Friday against East Central.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies basketball team returns to the court on Monday against Missouri-St. Louis. … The Mule men’s basketball team lost 98-69 against Gannon on Saturday. The Mules lost 64-62 against Cal State East Bay on Sunday. … The Mule men’s wrestling team competed in the Tiger Duals on Monday. The Mules defeated McKendree 37-8 on Friday. The Mules competed in the Baker Open on Sunday.

Central Oklahoma

The Lady Bronco basketball team opens the season Monday against Southwestern Christian. … The Bronco men’s basketball team will return to the court on Monday against Texas A&M Texarkana. … The Bronco men’s wrestling team defeated New Mexico Highlands 41-3 on Sunday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet basketball team opens the season on Thursday against Ouachita Baptist. … The Hornet men’s basketball team will begin their season on Friday against Minnesota-Duluth.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger basketball team will begin their season on Monday against Tabor. … The Tiger men’s basketball team will begin their season on Friday against Southwest Minnesota State. … The Lady Tiger wrestling team competed in the Maverick Open on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s wrestling team competed in the Dakota Wesleyan Open on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet basketball team will begin their season on Monday against Rockhurst. … The Jet men’s basketball team will begin their season on Tuesday against Missouri State. … The Jet men’s wrestling team is off until November 21 when they are scheduled to return to the mat in the Central Missouri Open.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion basketball team will open the season on Monday against Cottey College. … The Lion basketball team will begin their season on Friday against Arkansas Tech.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon basketball team lost 66-48 against Gannon on Friday. The Lady Griffon lost 88-71 against Roosevelt on Saturday. … The Griffon men’s basketball team will begin their season on Monday against Quincy.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper basketball team will begin their season on Monday against Sioux Falls. … The Loper men’s basketball team will begin their season on Monday against Wayne State. … The Loper men’s wrestling team competed in the Dakota Wesleyan Open on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk basketball team will return to the court on Friday against Southwestern Oklahoma. … The Riverhawk men’s basketball team will begin their season on Friday against Texas A&M Kingsville. … The Lady Riverhawk wrestling team defeated Harding 29-15 on Tuesday. The Lady Riverhawks swept two matches in a triangular on Wednesday, defeating Southeast Community College 33-15, and Murray State 36-10. … The Riverhawk men’s wrestling team won both matches in a triangular on Wednesday, defeating Southeastern Community College 40-11 and Murray State 35-9. The Riverhawks competed in the Viking Open on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat basketball team will open the season on Monday against Lincoln. … The Bearcat men’s basketball team will begin their season on Monday against William Jewell.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla basketball team will open the season on Monday against Southwestern Oklahoma. … The Gorilla men’s basketball team will begin their season on Friday against Sioux Falls.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat basketball team will open the season on Monday against Oral Roberts. … The Hillcat men’s basketball team will open the season on Friday against Henderson State.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod basketball team will begin their season on Friday against St. Cloud State. … The Ichabod men’s basketball team defeated Point Loma 85-81 on Saturday. The Ichabod lost 91-85 against West Liberty on Sunday.

2026-27 MIAA Men’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Washburn 0 0 1 1

Ark. F. Smith 0 0 0 0

Emporia State 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays State 0 0 0 0

Newman 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 0

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

NE State 0 0 0 0

NW Missouri St. 0 0 0 0

Rogers State 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg State 0 0 0 0

Central Okla. 0 0 1 2

Central Mo. 0 0 0 2

2026-27 MIAA Women’s Basketball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Ark. F. Smith 0 0 0 0

Cent. Missouri 0 0 2 1

Cent. Oklahoma 0 0 0 0

Emporia State 0 0 0 0

Fort Hays State 0 0 0 0

Newman 0 0 0 0

Mo. Southern 0 0 0 0

Mo. Western 0 0 0 2

Neb. Kearney 0 0 0 0

NE State 0 0 1 1

NW Missouri 0 0 0 0

Pittsburg State 0 0 0 0

Rogers State 0 0 0 0

Washburn 0 0 0 0