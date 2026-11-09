Museum Planning Holiday Open House

The Smoky Hill Museum is preparing for one of its more popular events, its holiday open house.

All are invited to the Smoky Hill Museum Holiday Open House to officially kick off the magic of the holiday season. It will be from 3 pm to 5 pm on Saturday, November 21.

According to the museum, this festive gathering makes the perfect cozy afternoon stop while you are already downtown enjoying the seasonal atmosphere and waiting for the spectacular Parade of Lights to begin. Bring your family, gather your friends and step inside from the crisp autumn air to immerse yourself in the rich heritage and joyful community spirit of our region.

In addition to an abundance of holiday cheer, we are also offering the wonderful opportunity to handcraft your own holiday keepsakes. Tap into your creative side at our interactive craft stations, where you can make your own custom Christmas-themed candles, traditional cornhusk angels, and more. These handmade items make beautiful decorations or thoughtful, heartfelt gifts for loved ones.

As you explore the exhibits, there might even be a special surprise appearance by Pioneer Santa Claus, who is traveling from the frontier just to spread old-fashioned holiday joy and pose for memorable photos! We cannot wait to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with you!