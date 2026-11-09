COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 13 Recap

The 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association fall season is heading down the home stretch with some MIAA regular season champions crowned and some postseason action already begun.

The MIAA football season has one week remaining in the regular season, but the volleyball season has wrapped up its regular season and the men’s and women’s soccer teams have begun their 2026 postseason tournaments.

With one week remaining in the football regular season, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats remain atop the MIAA standings with an 8-1, 7-1 record, but Washburn overtook Emporia State for 2nd place on Saturday when the Ichabod defeated the Hornets 20-19.

Washburn improved to 7-2, 6-2 while Emporia State dropped to 8-2, 6-2.

The Fort Hays State Tigers claimed the 2026 MIAA men’s soccer championship on Saturday with a 2-1 victory against Northeastern State.

Here is a look at when each MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Newman 3-0 on Saturday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team lost 3-1 against Fort Hays State on Friday. The Jennies lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team lost 2-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday in the semifinals of the MIAA tournament. … The Mule football team lost 41-38 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team finished the season with a 10-6-3, 7-2-3 record. … The Bronco football team lost 23-14 against Missouri Southern on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 3-1 against Missouri Western on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team lost 5-0 against Washburn on Friday in the semifinals of the MIAA tournament. … The Hornet football team lost 20-19 against Washburn on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Central Missouri 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Tigers defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team finished the season with a 2-11-5, 0-9-4 record. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Southern Nazarene 4-1 on Tuesday to play their way into the MIAA championship match. The Tigers won the MIAA championship on Saturday with a 2-1 victory against Northeastern State. … The Tiger football team lost 28-27 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Arkansas Fort Smith on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team finished the season with a 2-13-3, 2-9-1 record. … The Jet men’s soccer team finished the season with a 5-11-2, 1-4-1 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Fort Hays State on Saturday. … The Lady Lion soccer team finished the season with a 4-9-4, 3-7-3 record. … The Lion football team defeated Central Oklahoma 23-14 on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team lost 3-2 against Pittsburg State on Friday. The Lady Griffons defeated Emporia State 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team finished the season with a 8-4-7, 5-3-4 record. … The Griffon football team lost 45-13 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Lopers defeated Central Missouri 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team finished the season with a 3-10-5, 1-8-3 record. … The Loper football team defeated Fort Hays State 28-27 on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Kansas Newman on Friday. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team finished the season with a 9-8-3, 6-6-2 record. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team defeated Rogers State 1-0 on Thursday to play their way into the MIAA championship match. The Riverhawks lost 2-1 against Fort Hays State on Saturday in the MIAA championship match.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team finished the season with a 5-10-2, 5-6-2 record. … The Bearcat football team defeated Missouri Western 45-13 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Missouri Western 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Central Missouri 2-0 on Friday in the semifinals of the MIAA tournament. … The Gorilla football team defeated Central Missouri 41-38 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team finished the season with a 5-9-3, 3-8-1 record. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team lost 2-1 on Thursday against Northeastern State on Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated William Jewell 3-0 on Tuesday to complete their regular season. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Emporia State 5-0 on Friday in the semifinals of the MIAA tournament. … The Ichabod football team defeated Emporia State 20-19 on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

NW Missouri 8 1 7 1

Washburn 7 2 6 2

Emporia St. 8 2 6 2

Cent. Missouri 6 4 5 3

Pittsburg St. 4 6 4 4

Mo. Southern 4 6 3 5

Cent. Okla. 4 6 3 5

Fort Hays 3 7 2 6

Mo. Western 3 7 2 6

Neb. Kearney 2 8 2 6

Saturday, November 7

Pittsburg State 41, Central Missouri 38

Missouri Southern 23, Central Oklahoma 14

Washburn 20, Emporia State 19

Nebraska Kearney 28, Fort Hays State 27

Northwest Missouri State 45, Missouri Western 13

Saturday, November 14

Nebraska Kearney at Central Missouri

Missouri Western at Central Oklahoma

Emporia State at Fort Hays State

Missouri Southern at Washburn

Northwest Missouri State vs. Pittsburg State (at Kansas City)

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

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2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 15 0 4 10 0 3

Cent. Missouri 13 1 4 8 0 4

Pittsburg St. 15 0 5 8 0 5

Cent. Oklahoma 10 6 3 7 2 3

Emporia St. 9 6 5 5 3 4

Mo. Western 8 4 7 5 3 4

NW Missouri 5 10 2 5 6 2

Mo. Southern 4 9 4 3 7 3

Rogers State 5 9 3 3 8 1

Kan. Newman 2 13 3 2 9 1

Neb. Kearney 3 10 5 1 8 3

Fort Hays 2 11 5 0 9 4

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 15 1 3 5 0 1

Rogers State 9 4 5 2 2 2

NE State 9 10 0 2 4 0

Kan. Newman 5 11 2 1 4 1