Remembering “Momma Caren”

A legacy award has bee established to honor and remember a respected medical educator and program coordinator in Salina widely known as “Momma Caren”.

According to the University of Kansas Medical School, some people leave a lasting mark on a place and on the people fortunate enough to know them. Caren Bachman was one of those people.

In honor of Bachman, and the extraordinary impact she made on the KU School of Medicine Salina community, the Caren Bachman Radiant Heart Award has been established through KU Endowment. It will honor those who brighten the lives of others through kindness, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to helping others succeed.

This special legacy award will be presented annually to a KU School of Medicine Salina student who embodies these qualities and carries forward the spirit Caren shared so generously with those around her.

Organizers encourage all to help us celebrate Bachman’s life and continue her legacy through a gift to this meaningful award. Together, we can ensure that her radiant heart continues to make a difference for generations of future physicians.

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