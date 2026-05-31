Stiefel Show to Benefit Ashby House

A show this week at Salina’s Stiefel Theatre will benefit the Ashby House, a homeless shelter and addiction recovery center for women and families.

The Phil Collins Experience is coming on Friday, June 5th. The Phil Collins Experience is the most renowned Phil Collins tribute band in the U.S., performing both solo hits and Collins’ era with the band Genesis.

According to the group, when the lights go up and the first note hits, it’s not just about the music, it’s about making a difference. Every piece of merchandise you buy at their shows helps provide shelter, warmth, and dignity to those experiencing homelessness in your city.

The Phil Collins Experience donates the net proceeds from merchandise sales, from each show, to a local homeless charity, and in Salina it will be the Ashby House.

Tickets to the show are still available.