COLLEGE – MIAA Spring Week 17 Recap

The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association completed its 2026 postseason baseball and softball tournaments this past week where Missouri Southern captured the softball championship while Pittsburg State won the baseball title.

While Missouri Southern softball and Pittsburg State baseball are now guaranteed NCAA national tournament berths, the rest of the MIAA will learn this week whether they will play on or check in gear.

Here is a look at how each MIAA school did this past week in their baseball and softball campaigns:

ARKANSAS FORT SMITH

The Lion baseball team finished the season with a 4-38, 3-31 record.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies softball team lost 7-0 against Emporia State on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. … The Mule baseball team lost 8-7 against Northwest Missouri State on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco softball team defeated Northeastern State 7-4 on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Broncos lost 7-5 against Rogers State in the semifinals on Friday. … The Bronco baseball team defeated Washburn 5-3 on Wednesday in the opening round of the MIAA tournament. The Broncos lost 13-2 against Pittsburg State in the 2nd round on Thursday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet softball team defeated Central Missouri 7-0 on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Hornets lost 6-1 against Missouri Southern in the semifinals on Friday. … The Hornet baseball team defeated Missouri Southern 4-2 on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Hornets defeated Missouri Western 14-1 on Friday. The Hornets lost 11-1 against Pittsburg State on Saturday in the MIAA championship game.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger softball team finished the season with a 17-28, 5-19 record. … The Tiger baseball team lost 7-5 on Wednesday against Missouri Western in the 1st round of the MIAA postseason tournament.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet softball team finished the season with a 11-41, 4-20 record. … The Jet baseball team finished the season with a 5-42, 3-31 record.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

Softball – The Lady Lion softball team defeated Washburn 2-1 on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Emporia State 6-1 on Friday. The Lady Lions defeated Rogers State 4-1 on Saturday to win the MIAA postseason tournament championship. … The Lion baseball team lost 4-2 against Emporia State on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon softball team lost 5-2 on Wednesday against Washburn in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. … The Griffon baseball team defeated Fort Hays State 7-5 on Wednesday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Griffons defeated Rogers State 9-5 in the 2nd round on Thursday. The Griffons lost 14-1 against Emporia State in the semifinals on Friday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper softball team finished the season with a 16-31, 5-17 record.

NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Lady Riverhawk softball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 7-4 on Wednesday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Riverhawks lost 7-5 against Central Oklahoma in the 2nd round on Thursday. … The Riverhawk baseball team finished the season with a 14-32, 10-25 record.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat softball team lost 7-4 against Northeastern State on Wednesday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. … The Bearcat baseball team defeated Central Missouri 8-7 on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Bearcats lost 21-11 against Pittsburg State on Friday in the MIAA semifinals.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla softball team lost 5-0 against Rogers State on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. … The Gorilla baseball team defeated Central Oklahoma 13-2 on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Gorillas defeated Northwest Missouri State 21-11 on Friday. The Gorillas defeated Emporia State 11-1 on Saturday to win the MIAA championship game.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat softball team defeated Pittsburg State 5-0 on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Hillcats defeated Central Oklahoma 7-5 on Friday. The Lady Hillcats lost 4-1 against Missouri Southern on Saturday in the MIAA championship game. … The Hillcat baseball team lost 9-5 against Missouri Western on Thursday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod softball team defeated Missouri Western 5-2 on Wednesday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament. The Lady Ichabod lost 2-1 against Missouri Southern in the 2nd round on Thursday. … The Ichabod baseball team lost 5-3 against Central Oklahoma on Wednesday in the 1st round of the MIAA tournament.