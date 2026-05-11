Festival Jam Lineup Set

The lineup is set for the 41st SM Hanson Music Festival Jam.

According to SM Hanson Music, the Jam began in 1985 as an opportunity for area bands to showcase their talents. Steve and Rick Hanson approached the Salina Arts & Humanities committee with the concept – let us put local & regional bands up on the Gazebo on Thursday night before the main Smoky Hill River Festival starts on Friday.

The first event likely had 2,000 people. Today – they expect 12,000 to 13,000 people for the single Thursday night event.

The first year, they had 24 bands come across the stage with the show ending around midnight. Today, they have reduced to 16 bands over the 4-hour show.

Originally a ‘pre-festival event’ on Thursday night, the SM Hanson Festival Jam has become the opening night and the highest attended single event of the Smoky Hill River Festival. SM Hanson Festival Jam is an amazing evening of music for all ages. Four hours of music. Each of the 16 bands play for 12 minutes.

This year, 26 bands applied from all across Kansas. The musicians play for free.

The selection process and goals are to offer a variety of music from the region. We have two (2) new bands, four (4) second time and a mix of other past performers. The music changes every 15 minutes/quarter hour. Quick set changes are possible through the backline equipment and well-practiced stage staff provided by SM Hanson Music. If you have seen the old Gazebo – imagine the Chaos of swapping out bands in 3 minutes.

Today, the Eric Stein Stage allows us a greater stage area to manage the chaos. The musicians get tuned back stage and then the frantic 3 minutes of switching bands begins. Come be part of the 41st SM Hanson Festival Jam – the largest single evening music event in the Midwest.

Gates open at 4:00 pm on Thursday June 11 – music begins at 5:45 with a special-by-invitation band. Single Day or Weekend wristbands for 12 years and up are your admission. SM Hanson Music and many other local/regional merchants have wristbands for sale today.

The Bands:

5:45 TBA

6:00 Phiya – 3-pc band from Wichita. They played a great set of rock last year – kicking off this year!

3-pc band from Wichita. They played a great set of rock last year – kicking off this year! 6:15 Randy Baldwin Band – 1st time at Festival Jam. They have played during the Festival. Local Salina rock band – 5-pc

– 1st time at Festival Jam. They have played during the Festival. Local Salina rock band – 5-pc 6:30 Don Wagner & Friends – These guys play country, bluegrass, and folk. Now a 6-pc band from Salina and Bennington

– These guys play country, bluegrass, and folk. Now a 6-pc band from Salina and Bennington 6:45 King Tones – Salina based blues band. They got rained out in 2024. 4pc band will play the blues.

– Salina based blues band. They got rained out in 2024. 4pc band will play the blues. 7:00 Urban Spelunkers – A hit last year – playing Americana 4-pc from Kansas City area. Guitar, banjo, violin, and bass.

– A hit last year – playing Americana 4-pc from Kansas City area. Guitar, banjo, violin, and bass. 7:15 Roadhouse Saints – 1st time at Festival Jam. 70’s and 80’s classic rock. Wichita area band with experience.

– 1st time at Festival Jam. 70’s and 80’s classic rock. Wichita area band with experience. 7:30 Kyndred – Hard Rock 5-pc band from Hays. They will light it up. Rained out in 2024. Played in 2023.

Hard Rock 5-pc band from Hays. They will light it up. Rained out in 2024. Played in 2023. 7:45 S oul Preachers – Classic Rock 3pc band from Salina.

Classic Rock 3pc band from Salina. 8:00 Hey Radio – High Energy from Wichita – a crowd favorite 5-pc band – exciting skate/party/pop-punk music.

– High Energy from Wichita – a crowd favorite 5-pc band – exciting skate/party/pop-punk music. 8:15 Bootleg Mercy – This 4pc band calls McPherson, Hutchinson, and Salina home. – playing Rock/Grunge

– This 4pc band calls McPherson, Hutchinson, and Salina home. – playing Rock/Grunge 8:30 Fast Food Junkies – HOT Bluegrass!! 2nd time performers from the McPherson area. 3-pc banjo,guitar, and bass

– HOT Bluegrass!! 2nd time performers from the McPherson area. 3-pc banjo,guitar, and bass 8:45 Cash Hollistah – Hip-Hop with guitars, drums, vocals, and DJ – exciting Salina area performers

– Hip-Hop with guitars, drums, vocals, and DJ – exciting Salina area performers 9:00 Love Like War – A hit last year – Central Kansas roots – 5-pc playing Alt Rock. Check out the singer with a box!

A hit last year – Central Kansas roots – 5-pc playing Alt Rock. Check out the singer with a box! 9:15 Paramount – Played in 2022 – Salina based Anthem Rock band – exciting. Sing along with these guys.

– Played in 2022 – Salina based Anthem Rock band – exciting. Sing along with these guys. 9:30 Steve Hanson & Co. – The founder of SM Hanson Music. Always a variety – always great.

– The founder of SM Hanson Music. Always a variety – always great. 9:45 The Blades – A Salina favorite. You gotta love a rock/pop/funk band with horns!

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