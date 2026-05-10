Farm Bureau to Host Energy Meetings

Energy development is rapidly expanding across Kansas, bringing new opportunities — and new questions — for farmers and ranchers. To help you stay informed and prepared, Kansas Farm Bureau is hosting regional breakfast meetings focused on what’s happening now and what’s ahead.

These meetings are for Farm Bureau members only and require registration at www.kfb.org/KFBenergymeetings.

We’ll cover the current state of play and what’s coming next, county zoning and why it matters, plus what landowners can expect.

These will be informal breakfast meetings beginning at 7:30 a.m. and lasting approximately 1.5 hours, so you can get back to the field. Specific location details will be available soon and we’ll email those details to registrants.

Upcoming dates and locations:

May 12 — Northwest Kansas (Goodland)

June 9 — Southeast Kansas (Girard)

Whether you’re directly approached for a project or simply want to understand how energy development could impact your community, these meetings are designed to provide practical, timely information. These meetings are for Farm Bureau members only. Not a member, but would like to become one? Becoming a member is easy at www.kfb.org/join.