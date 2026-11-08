Post Rock Foundation Awards Fall Grants

An area community foundation has awarded $69,000 in fall grants.

The Post Rock Community Foundation awarded over $69,000 to twelve local projects throughout Lincoln County and communities served by USD #298 and #299.

According to the Foundation, the following organizations received funding:

Sylvan Grove Rural Fire District, $16,916 toward the purchase of new bunker gear for the department.

City of Sylvan Grove, $2,170 toward a Main Street LED sign.

Lincoln United Methodist Church, $5,000 to purchase fabric needed to complete 33 Quilts of Valor for presentation to local veterans.

Barnard Rural Fire Department, $4,500 to purchase radios, lights and equipment for upfitting a Humvee for use as a brush truck.

Lincoln County Economic Development Foundation, $5,000 toward Phase II of Post Rock Plaza, a pocket park in downtown Lincoln.

Sylvan Grove Fair & Ag Association, $11,177.29 toward building a new barn at the fairgrounds to replace the current beef and swine barns.

USD 298 Lincoln, $15,000 toward new bleachers for the Lincoln Elementary School gymnasium.

Lucas Public Library, $1,500 to provide programs and events for people of all ages in the community and surrounding area.

Sylvan Historical Society, $1,000 toward rental of a boom truck to remove trees from Spillman Creek that block the view of the Spillman Historic Double Arch Bridge.

A Dog’s Life Rescue and Networking Association Inc., $1,544.24 toward a Trap, Neuter, and Release program to aid in stabilizing the large stray cat population in Sylvan Grove.

USD 299 Sylvan-Lucas, $698 to purchase four handheld microphones with a wireless transmitter, a mixer board and connecting cables.

Luray Community Foundation, $4,600 toward replacing the 3-phase lighting in the Luray Activity Center’s Gymnasium with energy-efficient LED fixtures.

This round of grants was made possible by four funds at the community foundation: the Post Rock Community Action Fund, the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, the Patterson Family Foundation Fund, and the Sylvan Area Fund; which all focus on improving quality of life throughout the service area.