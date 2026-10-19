COLLEGE – MIAA Fall Week 10 Recap

Emporia State maintained its lead in the 2026 Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association’s football standings on Saturday with a 23-16 victory against Central Oklahoma.

The Hornets improved to 7-0, 5-0 with the victory and remained ahead of Central Missouri, who is in 2nd place after defeating Washburn 49-43 Saturday, to improve to 5-2, 4-1.

Northwest Missouri State, which defeated Fort Hays State 23-23 Saturday to improve to 5-1, 3-1 is in 3rd place.

Nebraska Kearney earned its first victory of the season on Saturday, defeating Missouri Southern 16-13 while Pittsburg State defeated Missouri Western 45-42 in the other MIAA football game on Saturday.

Nebraska Kearney leads the MIAA volleyball standings with a 21-2, 9-1 record while Washburn is in 2nd with a 19-5, 9-3 record and Emporia State is in 3rd with a 19-3, 8-2 record.

Fort Hays State continues to lead the MIAA men’s soccer standings with a 10-1-3, 5-0-1 record while Northeastern State is in 2nd with a 6-8-0, 2-3-0 record, Rogers State is in 4th place with an 8-3-3, 1-2-2 record and Kansas Newman is in 4th place with a 3-11-1, 1-4-1 record.

Washburn leads the MIAA women’s soccer standings with a 12-0-3, 8-0-2 record while Central Missouri is in 2nd place with an 11-0-2, 7-0-2 record and Pittsburg State is in 3rd place with a 12-0-4, 7-0-4 record.

Here is a look at how MIAA school did in soccer, football and volleyball this past week:

ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH

The Lady Lion volleyball team lost 3-0 against Missouri Southern on Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 3-1 against Central Oklahoma on Thursday.

CENTRAL MISSOURI

The Jennies volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Friday. The Jennies defeated Northwest Missouri 3-0 on Saturday. … The Jennies soccer team defeated Rogers State 3-0 on Friday. The Jennies defeated Emporia State 1-0 on Sunday. … The Mule football team defeated Washburn 49-43 on Saturday.

CENTRAL OKLAHOMA

The Lady Bronco volleyball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-1 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos defeated Missouri Southern 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Bronco soccer team lost 1-0 against Washburn on Friday. The Lady Broncos defeated Kansas Newman 3-0 on Sunday. … The Bronco football team lost 23-16 against Emporia State on Saturday.

EMPORIA STATE

The Lady Hornet volleyball team defeated Northwest Missouri State 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Hornets defeated Nebraska Kearney 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Missouri Southern 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Hornets lost 1-0 against Central Missouri on Sunday. … The Hornet football team defeated Central Oklahoma 23-16 on Saturday.

FORT HAYS STATE

The Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Washburn 3-1 on Friday. The Lady Tigers lost 3-0 against Missouri Western on Thursday. … The Lady Tiger soccer team lost 2-0 against Northwest Missouri State on Sunday. … The Tiger men’s soccer team defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Thursday. The Tigers defeated Kansas Newman 4-0 on Saturday. … The Tiger football team lost 24-23 against Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.

KANSAS NEWMAN

The Lady Jet volleyball team defeated Northeastern State 3-1 on Thursday. The Lady Jets lost 3-1 against Pittsburg State on Saturday. … The Lady Jet soccer team defeated Northeastern State 4-3 on Friday. The Lady Jets lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Sunday. … The Jet men’s soccer team tied Rogers State 1-1 on Thursday. The Jets lost 4-0 against Fort Hays State on Saturday.

MISSOURI SOUTHERN

The Lady Lion volleyball team defeated Arkansas Fort Smith 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 3-0 against Central Oklahoma on Friday. … The Lady Lion soccer team lost 3-2 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Lions lost 4-0 against Rogers State on Sunday. … The Lion football team lost 16-13 against Nebraska Kearney on Saturday.

MISSOURI WESTERN

The Lady Griffon volleyball team lost 3-2 against Washburn on Thursday. The Lady Griffons defeated Fort Hays State 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Griffon soccer team defeated Nebraska Kearney 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Griffons lost 1-0 against Pittsburg State on Sunday. … The Griffon football team lost 45-42 against Pittsburg State on Saturday.

NEBRASKA KEARNEY

The Lady Loper volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Lopers defeated Central Missouri 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Lopers lost 3-1 against Emporia State on Saturday. … The Lady Loper soccer team lost 3-2 against Missouri Western on Friday. … The Loper football team defeated Missouri Southern 16-13 on Saturday.

NORTHEASTERN STATE

The Lady Riverhawk volleyball team lost 3-1 against Kansas Newman on Thursday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Pittsburg State on Friday. … The Lady Riverhawk soccer team lost 4-3 against Kansas Newman on Friday. The Lady Riverhawks lost 3-0 against Washburn on Sunday. … The Riverhawk men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Fort Hays State on Thursday. The Riverhawks defeated Southern Nazarene 3-2 on Saturday.

NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team lost 3-0 against Emporia State on Friday. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Saturday. … The Lady Bearcat soccer team lost 1-0 against Pittsburg State on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats defeated Fort Hays State 2-0 on Sunday. … The Bearcat football team defeated Fort Hays State 24-23 on Saturday.

PITTSBURG STATE

The Lady Gorilla volleyball team defeated Northwestern Oklahoma 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Northeastern State on Friday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Kansas Newman 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Gorilla soccer team defeated Northwest Missouri State 1-0 on Thursday. The Lady Gorillas defeated Missouri Western 1-0 on Sunday. … The Gorilla football team defeated Missouri Western 45-42 on Saturday.

ROGERS STATE

The Lady Hillcat soccer team lost 3-0 against Central Missouri on Friday. The Lady Hillcats defeated Missouri Southern 4-0 on Sunday. … The Hillcat men’s soccer team tied Kansas Newman 1-1 on Thursday.

WASHBURN

The Lady Ichabod volleyball team defeated Missouri Western 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Ichabod lost 3-1 against Fort Hays State on Friday. … The Lady Ichabod soccer team defeated Central Oklahoma 1-0 on Friday. The Lady Ichabod defeated Northeastern State 3-0 on Sunday. … The Ichabod football team lost 49-43 against Central Missouri on Saturday.

2026 MIAA Football Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Emporia St. 7 0 5 0

Washburn 4 2 3 2

Cent. Missouri 5 2 4 1

NW Missouri 5 1 3 1

Mo. Western 3 3 2 2

Fort Hays 3 4 2 3

Cent. Okla. 3 4 2 3

Pittsburg St. 1 5 1 3

Neb. Kearney 1 6 1 4

Mo. Southern 1 6 0 5

Saturday, October 17

Central Missouri 49, Washburn 43

Emporia State 23, Central Oklahoma 16

Northwest Missouri State 24, Fort Hays State 23

Nebraska Kearney 16, Missouri Southern 13

Pittsburg State 45, Missouri Western 42

Saturday, October 24

Central Missouri at Emporia State

Central Oklahoma at Pittsburg State

Missouri Southern at Missouri Western

Northwest Missouri State at Nebraska Kearney

Washburn at Fort Hays State

2026 MIAA Volleyball Standings

Overall MIAA

W L W L

Neb. Kearney 21 2 9 1

Washburn 19 5 9 3

Emporia St. 19 3 8 2

Mo. Western 17 3 7 2

Cent. Okla. 17 5 7 2

Cent. Missouri 14 9 6 4

Pittsburg St. 17 6 4 5

Fort Hays 15 9 4 6

NW Missouri 7 12 4 6

Mo. Southern 8 12 2 7

Ark. Ft. Smith 14 10 2 8

Kan. Newman 7 16 2 8

Northeastern St 0 22 0 10

2026 MIAA Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Washburn 12 0 3 8 0 2

Cent. Missouri 11 0 2 7 0 2

Pittsburg St. 12 0 4 7 0 4

Cent. Oklahoma 7 5 3 4 2 3

Emporia St. 7 4 4 4 2 3

Mo. Western 7 3 5 4 3 2

NW Missouri 3 8 2 3 5 2

Rogers State 5 7 2 3 6 0

Mo. Southern 3 7 4 2 5 3

Kan. Newman 2 11 3 2 7 1

Neb. Kearney 3 8 4 1 6 2

Fort Hays 2 9 4 0 7 3

2026 MIAA Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall MIAA

W L T W L T

Fort Hays 10 1 3 5 0 1

NE State 6 8 0 2 3 0

Rogers State 8 3 3 1 2 2

Kan. Newman 3 11 1 1 4 1