COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 3 Recap

The 2026-27 winter season for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is fully underway with each team now experiencing its first action of the season.

Bethel and Evangel have taken an early lead in the KCAC men’s basketball standings as they are the only undefeated teams, with Bethel being 3-0 and Evangel 2-0. Oklahoma Wesleyan has played the most games thus far, with a 5-1 record.

Bethel, Southwestern, and Sterling are the lone undefeated in the KCAC women’s basketball standings with Bethel leading the way at 4-0 while both Southwestern and Sterling are each 3-0 this season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Columbia 68-47 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles lost 73-61 against Stephens on Thursday. The Lady Eagles lost 69-34 against Nebraska Omaha on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 68-63 against Grand View on Thursday. The Eagles lost 75-49 against Graceland on Friday. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team competed in the Ottawa Open on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team competed in the Tiger Duals on Monday. The Eagles lost 34-30 against Briar Cliff on Wednesday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team lost 77-76 against Baker on Friday. The Lady Swedes lost 110-68 against Briar Cliff on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team is off until November 14 when they are scheduled to return to the court in KCAC action against Kansas Wesleyan.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated Central Methodist 76-65 on Thursday. The Lady Threshers defeated Morningside 81-59 on Friday. … The Thresher men’s basketball team defeated Panhandle State 75-69 on Thursday. The Threshers defeated Hesston 100-82 on Friday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated College of the Ozarks 68-60 on Tuesday. The Lady Valor lost 94-72 against Benedictine on Friday. The Lady Valor defeated John Brown 75-65 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Faith Baptist 98-63 on Monday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team lost 66-57 against Mid-America Christian on Wednesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Dordt 82-79 on Friday. The Falcons lost 86-75 against Iowa Northwestern on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team competed in the Ottawa Open on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team is scheduled to return to the mat on Sunday at Southern Illinois.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team lost 78-72 against Mid-America Nazarene on Tuesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Morningside 61-55 on Thursday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Central Methodist 65-56 on Friday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 80-50 against Mid-America Nazarene on Tuesday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated Central Christian 68-55 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Midland 72-69 on Friday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Central Christian 76-50 on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Graceland 58-53 on Thursday. The Bulldogs lost 60-53 against Grand View on Friday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team defeated Oklahoma City 68-64 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles lost 58-55 against Texas Wesleyan on Friday. The Lady Eagles lost 63-54 against Mid-America Christian on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Texas Wesleyan 75-62 on Thursday. The Eagles defeated Louisiana Shreveport 80-61 on Friday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team defeated York 27-21 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 87-48 against Drury on Tuesday. The Lady Braves defeated Peru State 77-46 on Friday. The Lady Braves defeated Bellevue 68-41 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 98-60 against Tulsa on Monday. The Braves defeated Baker 96-83 on Friday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team competed in the Ottawa Open on Saturday. … The Brave men’s wrestling team defeated York 37-10 on Tuesday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated Graceland 80-69 on Wednesday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 89-63 against Florida College on Friday. The Spire defeated Arkansas Baptist 90-70 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team defeated Graceland 30-8 on Thursday. The Lady Spire competed in the Ottawa Open on Saturday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team defeated Graceland 30-23 on Thursday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team defeated Hesston 69-46 on Wednesday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Park 102-98 on Friday. The Moundbuilders lost 62-57 against Florida College on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team defeated Langston 94-84 on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated William Penn 76-57 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team defeated Barclay 107-59 on Tuesday. The Warriors lost 81-74 against Oklahoma Science & Arts on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 58-53 against Briar Cliff on Friday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Baker 89-43 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 92-90 against Hesston on Thursday. The Bluejays lost 58-57 against Panhandle State on Friday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 95-38 against South Dakota on Monday. The Lady Panthers defeated Graceland 72-69 on Friday. The Lady Panthers lost 77-72 against St. Ambrose on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team defeated Briar Cliff 77-67 on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 94-63 against Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team competed in the Ottawa Open on Saturday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team lost 37-10 against Ottawa on Tuesday. The Panthers lost 27-21 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

2026-27 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Bethel 0 0 3 0

Evangel 0 0 2 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 5 1

Sterling 0 0 3 1

Southwestern 0 0 2 1

Ottawa 0 0 3 2

McPherson 0 0 2 1

Saint Mary 0 0 3 3

Avila 0 0 2 3

Friends 0 0 2 3

Bethany 0 0 1 3

York 0 0 1 3

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 3

Tabor 0 0 0 4

2026-27 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Bethel 0 0 4 0

Southwestern 0 0 3 0

Sterling 0 0 3 0

Evangel 0 0 3 1

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 2 1

Ottawa 0 0 4 2

McPherson 0 0 3 2

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 2 2

Tabor 0 0 2 2

York 0 0 2 3

Friends 0 0 1 2

Saint Mary 0 0 1 2

Bethany 0 0 1 3

Avila 0 0 1 4