COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 13 Recap

The 2026 fall season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is coming down the home stretch with most sports having concluded the regular season with postseason action beginning.

The KCAC football regular season has one week remaining, and the Kessinger Division title is still up for grabs as Friends enters the final week in 1st place with a 9-1, 4-1 record, but Southwestern is right on the Falcons’ heels with an 8-2, 4-1 record.

The Bissell Division is also still in contention as Ottawa, which remained perfect in KCAC action this season Saturday with a 14-6 victory against Avila, leads the way with a 7-3, 4-0 record while Kansas Wesleyan, which lost 41-7 on Saturday against McPherson, is in 2nd place with a 6-4, 4-1 record.

McPherson won the 2026 KCAC regular season volleyball title with a 24-4, 12-1 record while Bethel finished 2nd with a 14-10, 11-2 record. Kansas Wesleyan finished 10th in volleyball with a 15-15, 4-8 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan will play Saint Mary on Wednesday for the 2026 KCAC men’s postseason soccer championship. Friends won the 2026 KCAC men’s soccer regular season title with a 15-4-1, 12-1-0 record while Ottawa finished in 2nd place with a 14-3-3, 10-1-2 record. Oklahoma Wesleyan finished 3rd in the regular season with a 13-1-4, 10-1-3 record while Saint Mary finished 5th with a 10-5-3, 8-4-1 record. Kansas Wesleyan finished in 8th place in men’s soccer with a 9-8-2, 5-6-2 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan and Friends will play for the KCAC postseason tournament championship in women’s soccer on Wednesday. Oklahoma Wesleyan won the 2026 KCAC regular season women’s soccer title with an 11-0-2, 14-2-4 record while Kansas Wesleyan, which was eliminated by Friends in the semifinals of the postseason tournament Saturday via penalty kicks, finished 2nd in the regular season with a 9-1-3, 11-5-4 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated McPherson 2-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Eagles lost 1-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan in the semifinals on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the season with a 2-14-2, 2-9-2 record. … The Eagle football team lost 14-6 against Ottawa on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-1 against Avila on Friday. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the season with a 0-12-0, 0-14-0 record. … The Swede men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-4, 4-8-1 record. … The Swede football team lost 49-0 against Tabor on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Ottawa 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the season with a 1-11-1, 2-14-1 record. … The Thresher men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-15-0, 0-13-0 record. … The Thresher football team lost 60-0 against Evangel on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated McPherson 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Valor soccer team finished the season with a 5-5-3, 6-9-3 record. … The Valor men’s soccer team finished the season with a 5-8-3, 4-7-2 record. … The Valor football team defeated Bethel 60-0 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Ottawa on penalty kicks after finishing regulation tied 1-1 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Falcons kept the penalty-kick victory streak alive on Saturday when they defeated Kansas Wesleyan 4-3 on Penalty Kicks after going through regulation and overtimes tied 1-1. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 4-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Falcons lost 2-1 on Friday against Saint Mary in the semifinals. … The Falcon football team defeated Sterling 53-14 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-1 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Tabor 2-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Coyotes lost to Friends on penalty kicks on Saturday after going through regulation and two overtimes tied 1-1, the Lady Coyotes lost 4-2 on penalty kicks. … The Coyote men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against Friends on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Coyote football team lost 41-7 against McPherson on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 3-1 against Evangel on Friday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 2-0 against Avila on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Bulldog football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 41-7 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Sterling 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Southwestern 5-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Avila 1-0 in the semifinals on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated McPherson 5-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Eagles defeated Ottawa 3-1 on Friday in the semifinals.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 3-1 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team lost to Friends via penalty kicks after finishing regulation tied 1-1 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Braves men’s soccer team defeated Southwestern 3-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Braves lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday in the semifinals. … The Braves football team defeated Avila 14-6 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Tabor 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team finished the season with a 2-9-2, 3-11-2 record. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated York 1-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Spire defeated Friends 2-1 on Friday in the semifinals. … The Spire football team lost 83-0 against Southwestern on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated York 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Saint Mary 83-0 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 3-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the season with a 1-10-2, 1-13-2 record. … The Warrior men’s soccer team finished the season with a 2-17-0, 1-12-0 record. … The Warrior football team lost 53-14 against Friends on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-2 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-8-4, 4-6-3 record. … The Bluejay football team defeated Bethany 49-0 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 5-7-1, 7-7-3 record. … The Panther men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Saint Mary on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 4 0 7 3

Kan. Wesleyan 4 1 6 4

Avila 2 2 4 6

Tabor 2 2 4 6

Sterling 1 3 3 6

Saint Mary 0 5 0 10

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 4 1 9 1

Southwestern 4 1 8 2

McPherson 3 2 8 2

Evangel 2 2 7 3

Bethel 1 4 2 7

Bethany 0 4 1 10

Saturday, November 7

Tabor 49, Bethany 0

Evangel 60, Bethel 0

Friends 53, Sterling 14

McPherson 41, Kansas Wesleyan 7

Southwestern 83, Saint Mary 0

Ottawa 14, Avila 6

Saturday, November 14

Kansas Wesleyan at Southwestern

Evangel at Bethany

Saint Mary at Friends

McPherson at Sterling

Avila at Tabor

Ottawa at Bethel

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 12 1 24 4

Bethel 11 2 14 10

Ottawa 10 3 13 10

Okla. Wesleyan 10 3 15 14

Evangel 9 3 19 11

Sterling 7 6 16 6

Avila 7 6 16 15

Saint Mary 6 7 13 15

Bethany 4 9 9 19

Kan. Wesleyan 4 8 15 15

Tabor 3 10 10 20

York 2 10 8 19

Southwestern 2 10 9 16

Friends 2 11 10 19

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Friends 15 4 1 12 1 0

Ottawa 14 3 3 10 1 2

Okla. Wesleyan 13 1 4 10 1 3

York 11 5 2 8 3 2

Saint Mary 10 6 3 8 4 1

McPherson 8 7 4 7 3 3

Southwestern 6 11 2 6 6 1

Kan. Wesleyan 9 8 2 5 6 2

Tabor 4 8 4 4 6 3

Evangel 5 8 3 4 7 2

Bethel 4 10 4 4 8 1

Avilan 2 14 2 2 9 2

Sterling 2 17 0 1 12 0

Bethany 3 15 0 0 13 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 11 0 2 14 2 4

Kan. Wesleyan 9 1 3 11 5 4

McPherson 9 2 2 13 4 2

Friends 9 3 0 12 5 1

Avila 7 2 4 10 5 4

Tabor 7 6 0 8 9 2

Ottawa 7 6 0 8 10 0

Southwestern 6 5 2 7 10 2

Evangel 5 5 3 6 9 3

York 5 7 1 7 7 3

Saint Mary 2 9 2 3 11 2

Sterling 1 10 2 3 13 2

Bethel 1 11 1 2 14 1

Bethany 0 12 0 0 14 0