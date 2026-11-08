Feztival of Trees Begins Saturday

The Isis Shrine will host its annual Feztival of Trees holiday fundraiser beginning this Saturday, November 14.

According to the organization, the event will be at The Temple, 336 S. Santa Fe, through November 22 in Salina. Visitors should enter through the lower-level red door.

The community event features decorated Christmas trees and themed gift baskets filled with merchandise, gift certificates and other prizes.

Visitors may purchase raffle tickets for $1 each or 25 for $20, then place their tickets in the buckets beside the displays they hope to win. Each winner receives the complete display and everything included with it.

The event also includes a hot chocolate bar, bake sale, selfie station and arcade. Guests may support the Feztival of Trees Food Drive by bringing at least one canned or boxed food item to receive one free raffle ticket. Donated food will benefit the Salina Emergency Food Bank.

Public event hours

Saturday, November 14: 10 AM-6 PM

Sunday, November 15: 10 AM-6 PM

Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 20: Noon-6 PM

Saturday, November 21: 10 AM-8 PM

Sunday, November 22: 10 AM-Noon

Drawings begin at noon on Sunday, November 22. Winners may pick up trees, baskets and included items from noon to 6 PM that day.

Proceeds are for the benefit of Isis Shriners activities. Payments are not deductible as charitable contributions.