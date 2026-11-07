Community-Led Conversation Event Planned

Salina residents are invited to a community-led conversation about making sure every voice is heard in local decisions, Thursday, November 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the College Center conference room at K-State Salina, 2310 S Centennial Rd. The event is free, open to everyone, and requires no registration.

The event is the project of a small team from the 2026 Leadership Salina program, made up of a wide range of participants. This team chose to address a problem many residents share: distrust of local government and the feeling of not being listened to. Its goal is to find practical ways to change that.

To guide the evening, the team is partnering with Braver Angels, a national organization known for helping communities talk through difficult issues. A Braver Angels moderator will facilitate the event.

The evening is built on the Braver Angels town hall model, which differs from the format many people expect. There is no line at a microphone and no one-way presentations. Instead, the moderator sends out topics, and neighbors with diverse views discuss them in small groups, using ground rules designed to keep the conversation respectful and give everyone a chance to speak. The aim is common ground and practical solutions.

Braver Angels has led similar structured conversations elsewhere in Kansas. On October 22, the Kansas Leadership Center and partners hosted a Braver Angels debate on the USD 259 school bond issue at the Wichita Public Library’s Rockwell Branch. Nearly 80 community members took part ahead of the November 3 vote.

The event is run by community members. City officials are welcome to attend, either to participate in the conversations or to observe, but the evening is not hosted or run by the city.

The project has been developing for nearly three months. On Monday, November 2, the team convened a pilot conversation with about 17 residents representing different parts of the community, many holding differing views on hot-button local issues. The November 19 event grows out of that session.

Recent city commission meetings have often become heated. Residents have worked to make their voices heard on Salina’s water infrastructure, the Smoky Hill River renewal, the Cozy Inn mural project and the animal shelter. Many residents believe the city acted on these topics only after intense public pressure. Others still feel underrepresented, or feel they have not been heard at all.

The purpose of the November 19 event is to bring residents together to develop actionable ideas for improving community conversation. Organizers hope that teams will form from the evening to carry those ideas back into the community and begin solving problems.

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Event details