COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 9 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference had an open week for each of its football teams on Saturday, so Ottawa continues to lead the KCAC Bissell Division with a 3-3, 2-0 record, while Kanas Wesleyan is in 2nd place in the Bissell Division with a 4-2, 2-1 record. Friends and McPherson share the lead in the Kessinger Division, as both teams entered the bye week with identical 6-0, 3-0 records.

Bethel leads the KCAC volleyball standings with a 9-7, 6-0 record while McPherson is in 2nd with a 17-3, 5-0 record, Evangel is in 3rd at 13-10, 4-2, Avila is 4th at 13-11, 4-2 and Ottawa is 5th with a 7-9, 4-2 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 8th place in the KCAC volleyball standings with an 11-9, 2-2 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 9-2-2, 8-0-0 record while Avila is in 2nd at 7-2-2, 5-0-2 and Friends is in 3rd with a 6-3-1, 5-1-0 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 5th place with a 6-4-2, 5-1-1 record.

Ottawa continues to lead the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 10-1-2, 7-0-1 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 2nd place with an 8-1-1, 8-1-0 record and Friends is in 3rd with an 8-3-1, 6-1-0 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 10th place with a 6-6-0, 2-5-0 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team went 0-2 on Tuesday, losing 3-2 against Missouri Valley and losing 3-0 against Hesston. The Lady Eagles defeated Southwestern on Wednesday 3-0. The Lady Eagles lost 3-1 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Southwestern 3-3 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Bethel 14-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 1-0 against Bethel on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 4-1 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 6-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 5-3 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 8-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Swede football team will return to the field next Saturday at Avila.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Stephens 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Threshers defeated Avila 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team tied Sterling 0-0 on Monday. The Lady Threshers defeated Bethany 4-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 14-0 against Avila on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 1-0 on Monday. The Threshers defeated Bethany 5-3 on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated Avila 1-0 on Saturday. … The Thresher football team will return to action next Saturday against Tabor.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team lost 3-2 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated York 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team defeated Ottawa 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 3-1 against York on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Valor lost 2-0 against York on Saturday. … The Valor football team will return to action next Saturday at Ottawa.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Sterling 4-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team lost 5-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Sterling 8-1 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team will return to action next Saturday at McPherson.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-2 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Tabor 4-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s wrestling team lost 2-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Coyotes lost 2-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Coyote football team will return to action next Saturday against Saint Mary.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 1-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Bellevue on Wednesday. … The Bulldog football team will return to action next Saturday against Friends.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Friends 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Friends 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated McPherson 1-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Friends 5-2 on Wednesday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Evangel 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team lost 2-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Braves men’s soccer team defeated Evangel 2-1 on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Kansas Wesleyan 2-0 on Saturday. … The Brave football team will return to action next Saturday against Evangel.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Spires defeated Bethany 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Spires soccer team defeated Bethany 6-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 8-0 on Saturday. … The Spire football team will return to action next Saturday against Kansas Wesleyan.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team defeated Randall 3-0 on Monday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-2 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team tied Avila 3-3 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Tabor 1-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team defeated Avila 2-0 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Tabor 2-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team will return to action next Saturday against Sterling.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated York 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team tied Bethel 0-0 on Monday. The Lady Warriors lost 4-0 against York on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 4-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Bethel on Monday. The Warriors lost 8-0 against York on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 8-1 against Friends on Saturday. … The Warrior football team will return to action next Saturday against Saint Mary.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Southwestern 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team lost 4-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 2-1 on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 2-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team will return to action next Saturday at Bethel.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-1 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-1 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Sterling 4-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Evangel 3-1 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 8-0 on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Evangel 2-0 on Saturday.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 2 0 3 3

Kan. Wesleyan 2 1 4 2

Avila 2 1 2 4

Tabor 2 1 2 4

Sterling 0 2 2 3

Saint Mary 0 3 0 6

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 3 0 6 0

McPherson 3 0 6 0

Southwestern 2 1 4 2

Evangel 1 2 4 2

Bethany 0 3 1 6

Bethel 0 3 1 4

Saturday, October 17

Saint Mary at Kansas Wesleyan

Tabor at Bethel

Evangel at Ottawa

Friends at McPherson

Sterling at Southwestern

Bethany at Avila

Saturday, October 24

Kansas Wesleyan at Sterling

McPherson at Saint Mary

Southwestern at Friends

Avila at Evangel

Ottawa at Tabor

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Bethel 6 0 9 7

McPherson 5 0 17 3

Evangel 4 2 13 10

Avila 4 2 13 11

Ottawa 4 2 7 9

Okla. Wesleyan 4 3 9 14

Sterling 3 3 12 3

Kan. Wesleyan 2 2 11 9

Saint Mary 2 3 9 11

Tabor 2 4 8 14

York 1 4 7 12

Bethany 1 4 6 14

Southwestern 1 5 7 11

Friends 0 5 8 13

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Ottawa 10 1 2 7 0 1

Okla. Wesleyan 8 1 1 8 1 0

Friends 8 3 1 6 1 0

York 8 2 1 5 1 1

McPherson 5 4 2 4 1 1

Saint Mary 4 5 2 4 3 0

Southwestern 4 8 0 4 4 0

Bethel 3 6 4 3 4 1

Evangel 3 5 2 2 4 1

Kan. Wesleyan 6 6 0 2 5 0

Avilan 2 10 1 2 5 1

Tabor 1 7 3 1 5 2

Sterling 2 12 0 1 7 0

Bethany 3 9 0 0 7 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 8 0 0 9 2 2

Avila 5 0 2 7 2 2

Friends 5 1 0 6 3 1

McPherson 5 1 1 9 2 1

Kan. Wesleyan 5 1 1 6 4 2

Southwestern 5 2 1 6 6 1

Tabor 4 4 0 5 6 2

Evangel 2 3 2 3 7 2

York 2 5 0 4 5 2

Ottawa 2 6 0 3 9 0

Saint Mary 1 5 1 2 7 1

Sterling 1 6 1 3 9 1

Bethel 1 6 1 2 8 1

Bethany 0 6 0 0 8 0