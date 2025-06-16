Clean Clothes Contribute to On-Farm Safety

Clean clothes might not top the list when thinking about farm safety, but proper hygiene can play a vital role in preventing the spread of disease and chemical exposure, according to Tawnie Larson, program manager for the Kansas Agriculture Safety and Health Program at Kansas State University.

“Workers can become contaminated with different substances as they work out in the field and around animals,” Larson said. “So we want to be aware of limiting cross-contamination.”

She recommends taking special care of clothing items that are used on a regular basis because they can be the most exposed to contaminants.

“Boots, coveralls, jackets and hats that you might put on every day are some of the items that we need to take some special care of and think about washing them on a regular basis,” Larson said.

Larson said producers are often aware when illness is circulating among their herd, making it even more important to avoid spreading pathogens through clothing.

“If you do get extremely soiled clothing, take it off so that you’re not working around that disease and you’re not spreading it amongst your animals, or to other people that you’re working with,” she said.

When it comes to laundering soiled clothes, Larson recommends the hottest water available, plenty of agitation, and not overloading the machine. Good detergent, bleach or disinfectant, and presoaking can all aid in cleaning effectively.

Similar principles apply when working with pesticides and herbicides. Larson said it’s always a good idea to review the labels on chemicals to check the specific washing instructions.

Also, according to Larson, the sun is an amazing natural disinfectant. After cleaning in the washing machine, laying clothes out in the sun to dry can help kill even more bacteria.

“If you are using pesticides that are granules, dust or powder, shake the clothing outside,” she said. “Don’t forget about your pockets and your cuffs; get as much loose stuff as you can off, and if it is a spray pesticide, then just get them into the washing machine as soon as possible.”

“Think about safety and health anytime that you’re dealing with possible contaminants. Extra caution should be taken around those with compromised immune systems, and during pregnancy. If you have been working around chemicals and sick animals, avoid any interaction with your family, children and pets until you have a chance to change clothes and shower if possible.”