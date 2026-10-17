Circle’s Early Scoring Outburst Too Much for Cowboys to Overcome

pictured is Abilene Senior, Dayven Cuba, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

TOWANDA: The Circle Thunderbirds jumped out to a 20-0 first quarter lead and never looked back Friday night in their 33-14 victory over Abilene. It was Circle’s second straight win and they improved to 2-5 on the season, while the Cowboys slipped to 1-6.

The Thunderbirds racked up, unofficially, 321 yards of total offense with 239 on the ground. 6’ 190 Junior RB, Jason Smith had a big night with 184 yards on 20 carries and 3 touchdowns. He scored on runs of 69, 33 and 1 yard. Junior QB, Cole Wilbur, threw for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory.

Abilene finished with 255 yards off offense. Their first score came with 9:13 to play in the opening quarter on a 17 yard run by Senior RB, Dayven Cuba. The second score came with 11:55 to play in the game and it was Senior QB, Ethan Evans, who punched it in from 5 yards out.

The Cowboys will travel to Marysville next Friday to wrap up the regular season. The Bulldogs defeated Minneapolis 35-6. Marysville is now 5-2 on the season.

City Plumbing & HVAC Player of the Game

Abilene Senior, Dayven Cuba

Scoring Summary

1Q – Circle, Jason Smith 69 yard run, 7:35, 7-0

1Q – Circle, Wilbur to Pres Abel 54 yard pass, 4:45, 14-0

1Q – Circle, Jason Smith 33 yard run, :37, 20-0

2Q – Abilene, Dayven Cuba 17 yard run, 9:13, 20-7

3Q – Circle, Jason Smith 1 yard run, 2:40, 27-7

4Q – Abilene, Ethan Evans 5 yard run, 11:55, 27-14

4Q – Circle, Wilbur to Guidry Houseman 18 yard pass, 9:16, 33-14