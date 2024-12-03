Christmas by Candlelight is Sunday

A long-time Salina holiday tradition is returning. Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Music is preparing this year’s Christmas by Candlelight event.

According to KWU, the 2024 rendition of Christmas by Candlelight, “Come Home to Bethlehem,” is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 8th, at 4 p.m. inside the newly renovated Sams Chapel.

The tradition of a Christmas concert at KWU dates back, at minimum, to the 1950s, when the philharmonic choir would put on its annual Yule Program. While there were periodic mentions of candlelight being involved in the program during the ensuing decades, the Christmas by Candlelight title came into being, for good, in 1982.

Seating for Christmas by Candlelight is general admission. Ticket reservations are required to guarantee a seat, with a small number of reserved seats will be held for particular patrons at the discretion of Kansas Wesleyan. Tickets can be reserved online. You may also call the Music Department at 785-833-4528 to check on the current status of ticket availability.

Tickets can be picked up this week at the KWU music department in Pioneer Hall room 225. Department of Music office hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Will-Call will be available 1 hour before the performance if you have not previously picked up your ticket.

Entry into Sams Chapel is now located through Bieber Hall, the south side of Pioneer Hall (Cloud St.).

Photo by LILLIT on Unsplash