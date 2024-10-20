Chinese Trade Delegation Visits to Source American Paint Horses

A trade delegation from China visited Kansas and Nebraska in October to source high-quality American Paint Horses for the growing equestrian market in China. Co-hosted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the American Paint Horse Association, the delegation included industry experts and equine enthusiasts eager to explore partnerships and connect with local breeders, trainers, exhibitors, and suppliers throughout the region’s equine sector.

“This is the first equine-related trade team hosted by KDA and represents a unique opportunity to enhance the quality of equestrian sports in China,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, international trade director in the KDA Ag Marketing team. “We look forward to doing more work in this emerging market.”

The Chinese equestrian market has grown in recent years, creating a demand for exceptional all-around horses. This delegation aimed to identify youth-suitable horses for young equestrian enthusiasts to show in both the U.S. and China, as well as broodmares and stud prospects to contribute to the development of the equine sector in China. “We are excited to engage with local horse owners and breeders,” said An Tao, a horse trainer from Beijing.

Supporting all facets of agriculture is central to KDA’s mission, including facilitating opportunities for producers to market and sell livestock genetics both domestically and internationally. These missions were made possible through KDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE) with USDA Market Access Program funding and in partnership with the American Paint Horse Association.