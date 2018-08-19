Child Support Amnesty Day

The Kansas Department for Children and Families is offering a reprieve for Kansans who face prosecution for failure to pay child support, as an opportunity to help them get back on track with their payments.

DCF’s Child Support Services has slated Aug. 31st as Child Support Bench Warrant Amnesty Day statewide to offer parents the chance to begin making payments without facing prosecution.

By reporting to one of the designated locations and making a payment either of $500 or two months’ worth of support, whichever is the lesser amount, non-custodial parents will have their warrant lifted.