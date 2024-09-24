Changes Made to Standard Traffic Ordinances

Salina City Commissioners have adopted changes to Standard Traffic Ordinances.

On Monday, City Prosecutor Brad Sutton presented the 2024 standard traffic ordinances for Kansas Cities which were published by the League of KS Municipalities to city commissioners.

One of the changes were instances when there is a failure to comply with a traffic citation. Instead of full suspension of driving privileges, the driver may submit a written request to the DMV for restricted driving privileges. This allows them to still drive to and from work, health care appointments, and parole, probation, drug and alcohol treatment and court hearings.

Provisions are allowed if the judge of the court waives reinstatement fees. This means the individual will not have the burden to meet any outstanding fines they cannot pay. This allows them to get reinstated to full driving privileges once all fines are paid in full or waived. However, this only occurs if there is a showing of manifest hardship on the individual or their immediate family.

Commissioners voted that it is unlawful to fail to comply with a traffic citation.

There were no changes made to laws such as maximum speed limits or to stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places that are established.