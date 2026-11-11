Central Recognizes Six Seniors on Signing Day

Pictured left to right: Braelyn Diggs, Elizabeth Yoxall, Warrick VanBlaricon, Lilly VanZant, Kaylie Shultz and Katy Wagner.

It was another great day to be a Mustang.

Braelyn Diggs, Kaylie Shultz, Elizabeth Yoxall, Katy Wagner, Lilly VanZant and Warrick VanBlaricon were joined by family, friends and coaches as they signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Wednesday’s signing day gave each student the opportunity to take a significant step toward their goals while reflecting on each of their unique journey’s to get to this point.

Braelyn Diggs signed with Kansas Wesleyan University to continue her golf career.

Diggs first picked up a golf club 15 months ago after head coach Alyssa Waldron recruited her to try a new fall sport. She quickly found her footing on the course, putting in the work and pushing through the early challenges of one of the most mentally demanding sports.

“Golf was very tough to start,” Diggs remarked. “It was very hard because you have those days ups and downs.”

She went on to thank Coach Waldron for bringing her to the golf team, her dad for pushing her to do her best and Coach Cook of Kansas Wesleyan for making the process of finding her next program an easy one.

Diggs at her best shot a 93 for Salina Central and finished her high school career by qualifying for state with a 7th place finish in the sub-state tournament.

Kaylie Shultz will continue her cross country and track career at Florida State University.

To call Shultz’s high school career decorated would be an understatement. Her many achievements include 11 state medals in cross country and track, an undefeated cross country season as a junior, the 2025 Gatorade Kansas Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award and school records in the 5K, 800 meter and 1,600 meter, with potentially more accolades still to come this spring.

First-year head coach Trey Cullins called Shultz a “rare talent,” pointing out her ability to consistently show up and put in the work, regardless of how challenging her day may have been, as one of her most impressive qualities.

Shultz tearfully thanked her family, friends and coaches for always supporting her.

After cheering at Salina Central for four years, Elizabeth Yoxall will continue her career at Hutchinson Community College.

With Central, Yoxall has been cheer captain for two years, received All-American honors twice and been selected to the Kansas Shrine Bowl select team as one of the state’s standout cheerleaders.

“Hutch is getting someone who understands commitment, hard work and leadership,” said cheer coach Breahna Vaughn.

Yoxall highlighted how valuable her experience at Central has been.

“I’m just really thankful that I’ve gotten to grow here at Salina Central, especially with my coach, her coaching has really made me want to go on to the next level.”

Katy Wagner signed with Cloud County Community College to continue playing softball.

Wagner has been a force for the Mustangs throughout her career, leading the defense at shortstop while carrying an average of over .380 with impeccable speed.

Continuing to showcase her versatility, Wagner even became one of Central’s top pitchers towards the end of her junior year.

“I’d like to thank my parents, my dad for always pushing me and my mom for always taking me to all my tournaments, spending her summers with me.”

Wagner ended by thanking her coaches for helping her get to where she is today.

Lilly VanZant signed with Minot State to continue playing softball.

“Lilly is a menace at the plate,” said head coach Brian Guyett.

VanZant stepped into a significant role on last year’s team and produced at a high level offensively for the Mustangs, earning the opportunity to play at the next level.

She thanked her parents and teammates for always being there for her and helping her get to this point.

Warrick VanBlaricon will continue his football career at the University of Central Missouri.

Offensive line coach Tony Chesney said it is difficult to put into words the impact VanBlaricon has made on the Central football program.

Over the course of 37 career games, VanBlaricon logged more than 2,000 snaps. He started at right tackle as a junior for the Mustangs’ eventual Class 5A state championship team before taking on an even more responsibility as a senior, making the move to left tackle.

“I’d like to thank my mom for sacrificing a lot to put me in this position, my teammates for allowing me to play hard for them and Coach Chesney for always being there for me and pushing me to be a better man on and off the field.”