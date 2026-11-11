KWU Gifted $150,000 in Support of Science Equipment

Wednesday afternoon, Kansas Wesleyan University announced a $150,000 gift from the Jack Wilson Charitable Trust in support of the university’s science programs.

According to KWU, the investment will help strengthen educational opportunities for current and future students by enhancing equipment resources that support hands-on learning, faculty instruction and student success.

“We are deeply grateful to the Jack Wilson Charitable Trust for this generous commitment to Kansas Wesleyan and our students,” said Dr. Matt Thompson, KWU president. “The investments in equipment will help ensure that our science programs continue to provide exceptional opportunities for learning, discovery and career preparation. Investments like this make a lasting difference in the lives of our students and empower us to prepare the next generation of leaders, innovators and problem-solvers who will serve communities throughout Kansas and beyond.”

The $150,000 gift continues a history of the Trust supporting KWU academics, as the university’s Criminal Justice labs bear the Jack Wilson name after a 2023 gift.