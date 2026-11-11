“Hairball” to Rock Salina

Rock and roll fans in Salina are in for an unforgettable night this week as the ultimate tribute experience, Hairball, brings its “Balls to the Wall” tour to town.

Patrick Stone, one of Hairball’s lead vocalists, chatted with KSAL News, offering a preview of what concertgoers can expect when the band takes the stage this Friday night at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Unlike a traditional cover band that sticks to a single catalog, Hairball takes audiences on a high-energy journey through multiple legendary rock icons. The band features a rotating lineup of vocalists who transform into different rock legends throughout the night, covering massive hits from bands like AC/DC, Mötley Crüe, Guns N’ Roses, and Queen.

“Every single voice you could ever want to hear and every single band that you could want to see” is represented in the show, Stone said, adding that the group works hard to keep the energy and production at a top-tier level.

Stone has lived a rock and roll life. He was the lead singer for the legendary band “Sweet”, as well as Budderside, a band on Lemmy’s Motorhead Music Label. In Hairball he takes on the roles of Axl Rose, Vince Neil, David Lee Roth, Steve Perry, and more.

The upcoming Salina concert features the Astronauts as the opening act. Tickets are available for both reserved seating and general admission pit access.