Downtown Preparing For Holidays

The decorations are going up, the Community Christmas Tree will be back after being toppled by a windstorm last year, and Parade of Lights is within a couple of weeks. Downtown Salina is getting ready for the holiday season.

This year’s Parade of Lights is going to be the biggest yet. The parade has officially reached max capacity, boasting 120 brightly illuminated entries that will weave through the streets downtown. The event is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM but a pre-parade live performance is set to begin at 5:00.

In addition to the Parade the details for the Holiday Festival are being finalized, which will host daytime activities throughout Saturday before the parade kicks off.

While the Parade of Lights takes center stage, downtown Salina is packed with extra holiday cheer a;; month long:

Tree lighting Ceremony: Friday, November 20th at 7:00 PM in Campbell Plaza

The return of the Christmas tree: Community members will be glad to see the Community Christmas tree back in Campbell Plaza after undergoing repairs after last years windstorm

New street decor: Keep in eye out for holiday light pole decorations.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 21st, bring your lawn chairs and warm blankets, and get ready for a night of glowing floats, music, and community celebration at the Parade of Lights!

Below is the full day schedule for November 21st:

11 AM – 1 PM | Make-Your-Own Christmas Cards

Get creative and make a special Christmas card at the Salina Art Center!

11 AM – 1 PM | Letters to Santa

Stop by the Salina Art Center and send your Christmas wishes straight to the North Pole!

1 PM – 4 PM | Free Books from Altrusa

Stop by Campbell Plaza and pick up a FREE book courtesy of Altrusa!

1 PM – 4 PM | Hot Cocoa & Cookies

Warm up with a sweet treat in Campbell Plaza, provided by Ray Avenue Baptist Church.

1 PM – 2:30 PM | Live Nativity

Experience the Christmas story with Immanuel Lutheran Church in their church parking lot.

Sugar Cookies

Find delicious sugar cookies by Seraphim Bread at Red Fern Booksellers & Peachy Cheeks Collective!

2 PM – 4 PM | Face Painting

Get a little extra festive with face painting by Color Me Crazy, brought to you by Bank of Tescott, in Campbell Plaza.

2 PM – 4 PM | Santa Snack Bags

Pick up a special snack bag in Campbell Plaza, generously provided by First Bank Kansas!

2:30 PM – 5:30 PM | Santa & Singers

Enjoy some holiday music and Christmas cheer at Homewood Suites!

1 PM – 5 PM | Leo’s Treats Pop-Up

Stop by Peachy Cheeks for a special pop-up from Leo’s Treats!

4:45 PM | Pre-Parade Performances

Get into the holiday spirit with special performances in City Lights Plaza, sponsored by Mean Dean Productions.

6 PM SHARP | PARADE OF LIGHTS!