Veterans Parade Planned For Saturday

The Salina community will come together this Saturday as Interim HealthCare and Hospice hosts its 5th Annual Veterans Day Parade to honor those who have served in the military.
The event will take place on Saturday, kicking off at 9:00 AM along Santa Fe Avenue, from Elm Street to South Street.
Musical honors for the event will begin early, featuring members of the 35th Infantry Division Band traveling from across Kansas. Band members will perform starting at 8:30 AM at the intersection of Elm and Santa Fe before playing the National Anthem to officially start the procession.
The annual parade offers community members the opportunity to gather downtown and show their appreciation and respect for local veterans.