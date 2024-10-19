Central falls in tight contest at Andover

The Salina Central Mustangs dropped another tough matchup as they fell to the Andover Trojans 21-14 on the road on Friday night. With the loss Salina Central has now lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

It was a tight contest the entire evening between the Trojans and the Mustangs. Salina Central took an early 7-0 lead before Andover tied things up at 7-7 after the opening quarter. That is where the score would stay going into the half as both squads continued to be evenly matched.

Coming out of the halftime break both teams put up scores in third and we headed to the final quarter knotted up at 14-14. Andover was able to snag the lead halfway through the final frame on a one yard touchdown sneak by quarterback Quincy Jonas.

Andover maintained their lead and had a chance to ice the game with one more first down on a 4th and 2 attempt. Running back Noah Noyes fumbled however, and the Mustangs took over down by a touchdown and needing to go 80 yards in 22 seconds with no timeouts. Salina Central could not pull off the miracle drive, and ended up running out of time.

Quarterback Jack Gordon finished with a solid night, completing 15 of 28 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown. He also threw one interception. Cooper Reves once again led the team in rushing with 99 yards on 24 carries and a score. Isaiah White led the team in receiving with six catches for 99 yards.

With the loss Salina Central falls to 3-4 on the season. Andover moves to 4-3. The Mustangs now head home for the final game of the season, a Senior Night matchup with the Goddard Lions.

Andover (4-3) – 7 – 0 – 7 – 7 – 21

Salina Central (3-4) – 7 – 0 – 7 – 0 – 14

Player of the Game:

Cooper Reves

H&R Block of the Game:

James MacKinney