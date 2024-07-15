1 Vision Aviation Soaring to New Heights

A Salina aviation business celebrated a new chapter Monday afternoon. The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated with 1 Vision Aviation in the renovated Hangar H626.

The Airport Authority board of directors approved the lease on April 24th. Garmin International partnered with 1 Vision, that began the newest avionics installation and service center at Hangar H626.

Hangar H626 was remodeled for $6.5 million after grants from the Aviation Innovation and Maintenance (AIM) center of excellence. Salina Airport Authority Board Chair, Stephanie Carlin tells KSAL, 1 Vision and Garmin coming together was a huge collaboration and she appreciates the funding from government officials.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and the Kansas Department of Commerce, were among those who supported additional funding for the remodeling of the Hangar.

Program Manager of 1 Vision, Mike Shipley is excited for their newest installation. He tells KSAL, 1 Vision has worked with Garmin in the past. Shipley says they are doing their best to beef up the industry and increase the presence of their business in Salina.

1 Vision is currently working on many different projects and will be putting forth installations with Garmin avionics in the near future.