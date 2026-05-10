Celebrating Community Transportation

OCCK Transportation will be celebrating National Transportation Week May 11 to 15, 2026, with a local BBQ.

According to the organization, on Tuesday they will be hosting an open house and cook out in honor of National Transportation Week. The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 340 N. Santa Fe.?Hot dogs, chips and bottled water will be served. The event is free and open to the public.

In addition, guests will be able to view the current transportation vehicles, including a CityGo bus, meet staff, and learn more about transportation.

“We’re proud of the work we do, and National Transportation Week is a great time to celebrate that,” said Trell Grinter, OCCK Transportation Director. “We’re very thankful for the community’s support of public transportation. This week is a chance to say thank you and share what we do with the people we serve.”

National Transportation Week is a way to increase the awareness and appreciation of the transportation industry and to celebrate the community of transportation professionals who keep our country on the move.

In 1957, Congress designated the third Friday of May each year as National Defense Transportation Day.

In 1962, Congress updated the designation, naming the entire third week of May each year as National Transportation Week.

Each year the President of the United States signs a proclamation encouraging the observation of National Transportation Week.

OCC provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care.

OCCK is committed to providing transportation services to the general public, seniors, and persons with disabilities, through a variety of programs, including a fixed route service in Salina, CityGo, a regional paratransit service that serves fourteen counties, non emergency medical transportation for people with Medicaid, as well as non emergency medical transportation for clients of Salina Regional Health Center, a regional fixed route service, 81 Connection, KANcycle – the regional bike sharing program, GoAbilene public transportation, KanConnect regional fixed route, GoConcordia public transportation, and the newest program, OCCK OnDemand.