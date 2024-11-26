Cats to Finish Season at Iowa State

Coming off a convincing 41-15 win over Cincinnati in the home finale, Kansas State will close out the 2024 regular season on the road as the Wildcats travel to face 17th-ranked Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. The game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, will be shown nationally on FOX with Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Mark Helfrich (analyst) on the call.

Quarterback Avery Johnson is set to make his 13th career start as he has thrown for 2,297 yards and 19 TDs on 190-of-314 aim while adding 484 rushing yards and six scores. He is one of only four players in the country and the only Big 12 QB with at least 2,275 passing yards and 475 rushing yards. His 19 passing touchdowns are a new K-State record for a sophomore as he passed Josh Freeman (18 in 2007).

Junior running back DJ Giddens has rushed for 1,271 yards and seven touchdowns on 191 carries to go along with 21 receptions for 258 yards and another score. Giddens ranks ninth nationally in rushing yards, while he is sixth in the nation with 1,529 scrimmage yards thanks to his 258 receiving yards. He is the fourth player in school history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

K-State has seven players with 40 or more tackles this season, led by linebacker Austin Romaine, whose 77 tackles rank 13th in the Big 12. Senior defensive end Brendan Mott has 10.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks, the latter ranking 16th in the nation and tops int he Big 12. Six Wildcats have carded an interception this season, led by Marques Sigle’s three to rank sixth in the Big 12.

Chris Tennant has been true on 16-of-19 field goals, including a 51-yarder with 1:42 left to give the Wildcats a 29-27 win over Kansas. Tennant ranks in the top 10 in school history in eight career categories. Simon McClannan is tied for sixth in the Big 12 with 14 punts that have ended inside the opponent 20-yard line. Dylan Edwards has recorded 336 total return yards to rank sixth in the Big 12.