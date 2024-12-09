Cat Owner Arrested after Mall Disturbance

A Salina man was taken to jail after a disturbance at the mall regarding the presence of his cat.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 48-year-old Akil Smith was arrested after a confrontation with Central Mall security on Sunday afternoon. Police say Smith had been told on several, prior occasions not to bring his cat inside the mall.

When a security officer saw Smith with the feline on Sunday, he asked him to leave, prompting an aggressive response – as Smith tried to knock the guard’s cap off but missed and hit his face.

The security officer followed Smith to the parking lot on South 9th and was snapping a picture of his license plate when he allegedly aimed his vehicle at the security guard. The officer jumped out of the way and was not hit.

A short time later police found Smith at his home on Bachtold Avenue and placed him under arrest. He’s now facing charges that could include aggravated assault, battery and criminal trespass.