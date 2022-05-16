Cargill RegenConnect™ Expands to Kansas

Enrollment opens Monday for Cargill RegenConnectTM, a voluntary market-based regenerative agriculture program offering producers a simple, flexible, and transparent way to access the growing carbon marketplace.

According to Cargill, for the 2022-23 crop season Cargill has expanded grower eligibility to 15 states including: Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Kentucky, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Cargill will once again offer one-crop-year contracts to producer customers in eligible states to sequester carbon through implementation of new or expanded regenerative agriculture practices such as cover crops, no-till or reduced-till.

Eligible acres must have a primary crop of corn, soy or wheat.

Farmers can choose the practices that are best suited to their operation’s unique growing conditions.

Cargill will offer a market competitive price of $25 per metric ton of carbon sequestered per acre.

More details are available here.